Gamba Osaka vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22, 2023

Gamba Osaka welcome Celtic to the Suita City Stadium in a friendly on Saturday (July 22). This will be the Scottish champions' second game in their ongoing pre-season tour of Japan.

The visitors met Yokohama F. Marinos in a friendly on Wednesday, which they lost 6-4, makring the Scottish side's first defeat of the pre-season. Former Marinos striker Daizen Maeda bagged a first-half hat-trick, but it was not enough as Celtic came up short. Interestingly, the visitors are in Japan for the first time since 2006 and suffered a 3-0 defeat against the Marinos that time, too.

Meanwhile, Gamba have seen an upturn in form recently, with five wins from their last six games across competition. In their previous outing on Sunday, they recorded a 3-1 home win over Kashiwa Reysol in the J League.

Gamba Osaka vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time. Celtic have met just Yokohama F. Marinos from Japan, suffering defeats in two meetings, while Gamba will meet a Scottish team for the first time.

Gamba are unbeaten in six games across competitions, winning five. At home, they have won four in a row.

Celtic have played four friendlies in the pre-season. They failed to score in the first two games, and in their last two games, they have scored four games apiece.

Gamba have kept three clean sheets in five games across competitions.

Gamba have not conceded more than once since June, conceding four times in their last six games and scoring ten.

Gamba Osaka vs Celtic Prediction

Gamba have looked solid recently and are on a six-game unbeaten run across competitions, recording five wins. Having won their last four games at home, they will look to fare well against the reigning Scottish champions.

The Bhoys fell to a 6-4 defeat in their friendly against Yokohama F. Marinos. The reinging Japanese champions scored four goals in the second half to overturn the deficit after Celtic's Maeda had bagged a first-half-hat-trick.

Manager Brendan Rodgers is certain to make a few changes to the squad as he looks to record a win in his second stint with the Glasgow-based club. Considering the current form of Gamba, they're expected to put up a fight, but expect Celtic to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 2-3 Celtic

Gamba Osaka vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celtic

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Daizen Maeda to score or assist any time - Yes