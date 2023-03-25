Gamba Osaka vs Cerezo Osaka Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26th 2023 

Gamba Osaka will host their city rivals Cerezo Osaka at the Panasonic Stadium in the J League Cup on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-2 comeback draw against Hokkaido Sapporo at the same venue in league action last weekend. Yuki Kobayashi and Tsuyoshi scored first-half goals to give the visitors a two-goal lead. But second-half strikes from Hideki Ishige and Juan Aleno helped Gamba claim a point.

Cerezo Osaka also shared the spoils in a goalless draw away to Kawasaki Frontale in the league last weekend.

They will turn their attention to the League Cup where they kickstarted their campaign with a 1-0 victory over FC Tokyo. Gamba Osaka were 3-1 victors over Kyoto.

Their respective wins left both sides joint-top of Group E, having each garnered three points from one game.

Gamba Osaka vs Cerezo Osaka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 69th meeting between the two sides. Gamba lead 28-16, while 14 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in July 2022 when Cerezo claimed a 2-1 away win.

Five of Gamba Osaka's last six games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of the last five head-to-head meetings have produced three goals or more.

Cerezo Osaka are unbeaten in five games against Gamba Osaka, winning four games in this run.

Cerezo Osaka are winless in six games on the road in all competitions.

Gamba Osaka have managed just one win in their last six games in all competitions.

Gamba Osaka vs Cerezo Osaka Prediction

Gamba Osaka and city rivals Cerezo Osaka will battle for direct control in Group E. Gamba Osaka have struggled for form this season, having managed just one win in all competitions.

Cerezo Osaka have also struggled, particularly on their travels. However, their five-game unbeaten streak against their city rivals could be a source of confidence heading into this game.

This being a derby means both sides will give their all to earn the win and recent games between the two sides tend to be high-scoring affairs. We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 1-2 Cerezo Osaka

Gamba Osaka vs Cerezo Osaka Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cerezo Osaka to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes