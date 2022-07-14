Gamba Osaka vs Cerezo Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

The J1 League returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this weekend as Cerezo Osaka lock horns with Gamba Osaka on Saturday. The two local rivals have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Cerezo Osaka are currently in sixth place in the J1 League standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The away side edged Nagoya to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Gamba Osaka, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The hosts crashed out of the Emperor's Cup after a 2-0 defeat against Kashima Antlers in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Gamba Osaka vs Cerezo Osaka Head-to-Head

Gamba Osaka and Cerezo Osaka are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won three games apiece out of a total of 10 matches played between the two teams.

The previous edition of the Osaka derby took place in May this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Cerezo Osaka. Gamba Osaka were thoroughly outplayed on the day and will look to make a comeback this weekend.

Gamba Osaka form guide in the J1 League: L-L-D-W-L

Cerezo Osaka form guide in the J1 League: D-D-W-D-L

Gamba Osaka vs Cerezo Osaka Team News

Gamba Osaka

Takashi Usami, Yuya Fukuda, Yuki Yamamoto, and Jun Ichimori are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Gamba Osaka are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Takashi Usami, Yuya Fukuda, Yuki Yamamoto, Jun Ichimori

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cerezo Osaka

Yusuke Maruhashi and Ryosuke Yamanaka are injured and will play no part on Wednesday. With both their left-backs injured, 21-year-old Ryuya Nishio is set to feature against Gamba Osaka.

Injured: Yusuke Maruhashi, Ryosuke Yamanaka

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Gamba Osaka vs Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (4-4-2): Masaaki Higashiguchi; Hiroki Fujiharu, Kyung-won Kwon, Genta Mura, Ryu Takao; Hiroto Yamami, Dawhan, Kohei Okuno, Kosuke Onose; Hideki Ishige, Patric

Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI (4-4-2 ): Jin Hyeon Kim; Ryuya Nishio, Matej Jonjic, Koji Toriumi, Hirotaka Tameda; Riki Harakawa, Hiroshi Kiyotake, Seiya Maikuma, Hiroaki Okuno; Riki Matsuda, Bruno Pereira Mendes

Gamba Osaka vs Cerezo Osaka Prediction

Cerezo Osaka have endured a recent slump and will need to overcome bouts of inconsistency to step up in this fixture. The away side has a few issues to address and will need to be at its best this weekend.

Gamba Osaka are winless in their last three matches and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match. Cerezo Osaka are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 1-3 Cerezo Osaka

