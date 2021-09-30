Gamba Osaka vs Consadole Sapporo prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Gamba Osaka and Consadole Sapporo will battle for three points on matchday 31 of the J1 League on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Kashiwa Reysol at the same ground last weekend. Takashi Usami and Shunya Suganuma scored first-half goals to give their side all three points.

Consadole Sapporo, on the other hand, suffered a 2-0 defeat to Sanfrecce Hiroshima on home turf. Sho Sasaki and Douglas Vieira scored in either half to guide the visitors to victory.

That defeat left Consa in 12th place in the table, with 39 points from 30 matches. Gamba Osaka are directly below them on 33 points.

Gamba Osaka vs Consadole Sapporo Head-to-Head

Gamba Osaka have 11 wins from their last 17 games against Consadole Sapporo. Three matches in that period have ended in draws, while the visitors have three wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in July when goals from Shinya Yajima and Leandro Pereira gave Gamba Osaka a 2-0 away win.

The hosts are currently on a two-game winning run and will look to make it three wins on the bounce at home. Sapporo have won just one of their last five matches.

Gamba Osaka form guide: W-W-L-L-L

Consadole Sapporo form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Gamba Osaka vs Consadole Sapporo Team News

Gamba Osaka

Haruto Shirai (cruciate ligament), Jun Ichimori (hamstring), Leandro Pereira (hamstring) and Yuji Ono (hamstring) are all still sidelined with fitness issues. Shu Karata was substituted in the first half against Reysol and has also been ruled out.

Injuries: Jun Ichimori, Haruto Shirai, Leandro Pereira, Yuji Ono, Shu Karata

Suspension: None

Consadole Sapporo

Chanathip Songkrasin (adductor) and Akito Fukumori (knee) are the only two injury concerns for Consadole Sapporo.

Injuries: Chanathip Songkrasin, Akito Fukumori

Suspension: None

Gamba Osaka vs Consadole Sapporo Predicted XI

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (3-4-3): Masaaki Higashiguchi (GK); Gen Shoji, Shunya Suganuma, Ko Yanagisawa; Hiroki Fujiharu, Yosuke Ideguchi, Yuki Yamamoto, Kosuke Onose; Takashi Usami, Shinya Yajima, Patric

Consadole Sapporo Predicted XI (3-4-3): Takanori Sugeno (GK); Daiki Suga, Toya Nakamura, Hiroki Miyazawa; Ryota Aoki, Yoshiaki Komai, Shunta Tanaka, Lucas Fernandes; Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa, Takuro Kaneko, Milan Tucic

Gamba Osaka vs Consadole Sapporo Prediction

Gamba Osaka have rediscovered their best form in recent weeks and look poised to end the season on a high. We are backing the hosts to triumph in a comfortable victory against an out-of-sorts Consadole Sapporo.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 2-0 Consadole Sapporo

