Gamba Osaka vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19, 2022

Gamba Osaka will square off against Eintracht Frankfurt in a friendly on Saturday (November 19).

Frankfurt are on a Japan tour, and this will be their second and final game against a J-League side. They fell 4-2 to Urawa Reds on Wednesday. The Bundesliga club were without some of their first-team players because of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. Frankfurt have travelled without in-form attacker Randal Kolo Muani, who was called up by France to replace the injured Christopher Nkunku.

Meanwhile, the J League season ended earlier this month, so teams from the competition are free to play friendlies during the ongoing break. Osaka avoided relegation by just a point, finishing 15th. No player from Osaka was called up by Japan for the World Cup, while Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada found a spot in the Samurai Blue squad.

J.LEAGUE Official EN @J_League_En @REDSOFFICIAL welcomed Eintracht Frankfurt to Saitama Stadium 2002 in their first Japan Tour by defeating the German team 4-2. This was Ricardo Rodriguez’s last game managing the Red Diamonds following the end of the contract with Urawa Reds at the end of the 2022 campaign. 👊♦️ @REDSOFFICIAL welcomed Eintracht Frankfurt to Saitama Stadium 2002 in their first Japan Tour by defeating the German team 4-2. This was Ricardo Rodriguez’s last game managing the Red Diamonds following the end of the contract with Urawa Reds at the end of the 2022 campaign. https://t.co/u0Awm1kUS3

Gamba Osaka vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time. This is Eintracht's first visit to Japan.

Gamba finished 15th in the J League and had the fifth-worst attacking record in the competition, scoring 33 goals in 34 games.

Eintracht have enjoyed a solid run in the Bundesliga and are fourth in the standings. They have the second-best attacking record after 15 games, scoring 32 goals.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four games across competitions, winning two and drawing as many.

Just two of Osaka's last nine games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals, while Frankfurt's last eight games have seen over 2.5 goals.

Gamba have kept clean sheets in seven of their last nine games across competitions while Frankfurt have not seen a clean sheet in their last eight.

Gamba Osaka vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four games across competitions and will count on home support. Gamba released a few notable players at the end of the 2022 season, including top-scorer Patric, so they might struggle against Frankfurt.

The Bundesliga side are expected to field a young squad. They should score again, but a win looks unlikely. Given Osaka's unbeaten run, home advantage, and absence of key players for the visitors, the hosts should win this one.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gamba Osaka vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gamba

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Gamba Osaka to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

