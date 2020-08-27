Gamba Osaka vs FC Tokyo prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2020

Gamba Osaka will host FC Tokyo in the J1 League on Saturday, looking to arrest a mini-slide and get their first win in three games.

Osaka are two points behind Tokyo in the J1 League table, having played two games less than their next opponents, who currently sit in fourth place, 10 points behind pace-setters Kawasaki Frontale.

Both teams come into this game having faced Kashima Antlers in their last game. Tokyo lost 2-1, after throwing away a lead they held at half-time.

Osaka, on the other hand, played out a 1-1 draw with the Antlers, and will be looking to get three points at the Suita City Football Stadium where they host Tokyo on Saturday.

Gamba Osaka v FC Tokyo Head to Head

Gamba Osaka and FC Tokyo have faced each other 27 times thus far, with Tokyo holding a slight edge having won 10 games, to Osaka's nine. The teams have played out eight draws between themselves.

The last meeting between the two was in the Japanese Cup last season, when Tokyo won a home clash 2-1.

Gamba Osaka J1 League Form Guide - D-L-W-W-D

FC Tokyo J1 League Form Guide - L-W-D-W-D

Gamba Osaka v FC Tokyo Team News

FC Tokyo's Leandro has scored six goals in the J1 League already this season

Tokyo played their last game on Wednesday, whereas Osaka are better rested having last played on Sunday.

Osaka are expected to continue with their 3-5-2 formation, which nearly brought them a win against Kashima Antlers in their last game, before a 95th minute equaliser forced them to share the spoils.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Tokyo might rotate their pack a little bit with fatigue in mind, but like Osaka, they too don't really have any major issues in terms of unavailability of players. Their top-scorer so far, Leandro Moura may not be available for this one, after even missing out on their last game against Kashima Antlers.

Injuries: Leandro

Suspensions: None

Gamba Osaka v FC Tokyo Predicted XIs

Gamba Osaka (3-1-4-2): Masaaki Higashiguchi; Gento Miura, Gen Shoji, Kim Young-gwon; Shinya Yajima; Kosuke Onose, Yuya Fukuda, Yosuke Ideguchi, Shu Kurata; Takashi Usami, Patric

FC Tokyo (4-3-3): Akihiro Hayashi; Takumi Nakamura, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Joan Oumari, Ryoya Ogawa, Hirotaka Mita, Yojiro Takahagi, Arthur Silva; Taichi Hara, Adailton, Takuya Uchida

Gamba Osaka v FC Tokyo Predictions

Both teams are rather evenly matched in the J1 League table, and both are looking to get back to winning ways. Tokyo had a four-match unbeaten run halted by their loss to Kashima last time out, and even though they are playing away from home, they should have enough firepower, in the likes of Arthur Silva and Adailton to see them through, in what should be a close game.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 1-2 FC Tokyo