Gamba Osaka vs FC Tokyo prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Gamba Osaka entertain FC Tokyo at Panasonic Stadium Suita in J1 League action on Saturday.

FC Tokyo will be looking to return to winning ways in this mid-table clash after two back-to-back losses in league fixtures.

The hosts squared off against Matsumoto Yamaga in the third round of the Emperor's Cup on Wednesday. They secured a 2-0 win thanks to extra-time goals from Ko Yanagisawa and Yosuke Ideguchi. FC Tokyo were eliminated from the cup in the second round in June.

FC Tokyo are currently ninth in the standings with 35 points, just six points away from third-placed Kashima Antlers. Gamba Osaka are six points behind Tokyo in 12th position.

Gamba Osaka vs FC Tokyo Head-to-Head

The two sides have been evenly matched in their 44 encounters so far. The capital club hold a narrow advantage over the hosts and lead 18-17 in wins. The spoils have been shared nine times between the two sides.

They last squared off in a J1 League fixture in May. FC Tokyo recorded a 1-0 win in that reverse fixture.

Gamba Osaka form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

FC Tokyo form guide (J1 League): L-L-D-W-W

Gamba Osaka vs FC Tokyo Team News

Gamba Osaka

Gamba Osaka currently have four players ruled out with injuries. Haruto Shirai is a long term absentee while Jun Ichimori has also not featured since May. Ryu Takao and Wellington Silva are recent casualties and are not expected back for at least a month.

Shin Won-ho returned for the Emperor's Cup tie on Wednesday and should be fit enough to make an appearance.

Injuries: Jun Ichimori, Haruto Shirai, Ryu Takao

Suspension: None

FC Tokyo

Like the hosts, FC Tokyo have some injury concerns for this game. Akihiro Hayashi, Ryoma Watanabe, Kazuya Konno, Hotaka Nakamura and Takuya Uchida are ruled out with long-term injuries.

Injuries: Akihiro Hayashi, Kazuya Konno, Hotaka Nakamura, Takuya Uchida

Suspension: None

Gamba Osaka vs FC Tokyo Predicted XI

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (3-4-3): Masaaki Higashiguchi; Young-Gwon Kim, Shunya Suganuma, Genta Mura; Keisuke Kurokawa, Yuki Yamamoto, Kohei Okuno, Shu Kurata; Takashi Usami, Shinya Yajima, Leandro Pereira

FC Tokyo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Go Hatano; Kashifu Bangunagande, Masato Morishige, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Ryoya Ogawa; Shuto Abe, Manato Shinada; Adailton, Leandro, Keigo Higashi; Kyosuke Tagawa

Gamba Osaka vs FC Tokyo Prediction

Gamba Osaka have scored just 18 goals this season but have managed to stay in a commendable 12th position thanks to a solid defensive line. FC Tokyo have one of the worst defensive records in the league.

While Gamba have lost six games at home this season, they are in good form at the moment and should be able to record a win here.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 2-0 FC Tokyo

