Gamba Osaka vs Kashima Antlers Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th June 2023

The J1 League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Gamba Osaka lock horns with Kashima Antlers in an important clash at the Suita City Stadium on Saturday.

Gamba Osaka vs Kashima Antlers Preview

Kashima Antlers are currently in seventh place in the J1 League standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The Antlers eased past Niigata by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Gamba Osaka, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side edged Cerezo Osaka to a narrow 1-0 margin last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Gamba Osaka vs Kashima Antlers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kashima Antlers have an impressive record against Gamba Osaka and have won 19 out of the 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Gamba Osaka's 13 victories.

Kashima Antlers are unbeaten in four of their last five league games away from home against Gamba Osaka and have managed to score a total of eight goals in these matches.

After a run of six defeats in all competitions, Gamba Osaka have managed to win four of their last five matches but have kept only one single clean sheet during this period.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a comprehensive 4-0 victory for Kashima Antlers, with Shoma Doi scoring two late goals for his side.

Gamba Osaka vs Kashima Antlers Prediction

Gamba Osaka are in resurgent form at the moment but have struggled at home against their opponents this weekend. The hosts have a point to prove and will need to make the most of their purple patch in this fixture.

Kashima Antlers have an excellent record at the Suita City Stadium and will be intent on moving up the league table. The Antlers can pack a punch on their day and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 1-3 Kashima Antlers

Gamba Osaka vs Kashima Antlers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kashima Antlers

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Kashima Antlers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Yuma Suzuki to score - Yes

