Gamba Osaka vs Kashima Antlers Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2025

Gamba Osaka will host Kashima Antlers at the Panasonic Stadium Suita on Saturday in another round of the 2025 J1 League campaign. The hosts will be looking to return to winning ways and move higher up the table.

Gamba featured in a 2-2 draw against Kawasaki Frontale last weekend to mark their third consecutive league game without a win and see them drop to 11th place on the league table. The Nerazzurri finished last season in fourth place, earning them continental football but have been unconvincing in the first half of this season and will need to string together a consistent run of results to finish in a respectable position.

Kashima Antlers narrowly missed out on continental football qualification last season but have been in top form this campaign, currently sitting three points clear atop the league table. The visitors’ disappointing 3-1 loss to Yokohama FM last time out ended their seven-game winning streak and the Antlers will be keen to restart a similar unbeaten run and continue their surprise title charge.

Gamba Osaka vs Kashima Antlers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 76th meeting between the two sides. Gamba have won 25 of their previous matchups, and 17 have ended in draws while Kashima have won the remaining 43.

Gamba have only one win across the last 10 editions of this fixture and have only managed to score seven goals across those games.

Kashima have a remarkable goalscoring record in recent editions of this fixture with 22 goals scored across the last 10.

The hosts have the joint-worst defensive record in the Japanese top division this season with 26 goals conceded in just 18 games.

The visitors have the joint-best offensive and third-best defensive record in the league with 28 goals scored and 15 conceded after 18 games.

Gamba Osaka vs Kashima Antlers Prediction

The sides are somewhat closely matched going into the weekend but Gamba will have their work cut out to get all three points and will hope to receive an edge from their home advantage.

Kashima will be slight underdogs when they make the trip to Suita this weekend. They have, however, been solid on the road of late and should win this one.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 1-2 Kashima Antlers

Gamba Osaka vs Kashima Antlers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kashima to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six league games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Three of the hosts' last four games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

