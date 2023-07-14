Gamba Osaka vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2023

Fresh off the back of reaching the fourth round of the Emperor Cup, Kashiwa Reysol take on Gamba Osaka in round 21 of the J1 League on Sunday.

The Nerazzurri head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive home wins and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Gamba Osaka returned to winning ways last Saturday when they picked up a 1-0 victory over Kyoto Sanga FC on home turf.

This followed a goalless draw against Yokohama FC on July 1 which saw their three-match winning streak come to an end.

Dani Potatos’ side are currently 13th in the J1 League table, having picked up 23 points from 20 matches so far.

Elsewhere, Kashiwa Reysol picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory over J2 League side Tokushima Vortis on Wednesday in their Emperor Cup third-round clash.

Prior to that, Masami Ihara’s men were on a five-game winless run, claiming two draws and losing three, including a 1-0 loss to Avispa Fukuoka in the J League Cup on June 18.

Kashiwa Reysol now return to the J1 League, where they failed to win their last nine matches and currently sit level on 14 points with 17th-placed Yokohama FC.

Gamba Osaka vs Kashiwa Reysol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 37 meetings between the sides, Kashiwa Reysol hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Gamba Osaka have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

The Aurinegro are unbeaten in their last four games against Kashiwa Reysol, picking up two wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in April 2021.

Potatos’ men have lost their last four away games across all competitions, scoring three goals and conceding eight since May’s goalless draw against Albirex Niigata.

Gamba Osaka have won all but one of their last six J1 League matches, with a goalless draw against Yokohama FC on July 1 being the exception.

Gamba Osaka vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction

While Kashiwa Reysol will be looking to build on their cup win, they take on a formidable side in Gamba Osaka, who are unbeaten in their last five outings.

The Nerazzurri have won their last three matches and we are backing them to extend this fine run by claiming all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 2-1 Kashiwa Reysol

Gamba Osaka vs Kashiwa Reysol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gamba Osaka to win

