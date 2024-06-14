Gamba Osaka vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16th 2024

Gamba Osaka welcome Kashiwa Reysol to the Panasonic Stadium Suita for a J1 League matchday 18 fixture on Sunday. The hosts are coming off a 3-0 victory over Fukushima United at the same venue in the Emperor's Cup in midweek.

All three goals were scored in the first half, with Dahwan, Ryoya Yamashita and Issam Jebali scoring to help their side advance to the next round.

Gamba Osaka will turn their attention to the league where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 away win over Shonan Bellmare.

Kashiwa Reysol, meanwhile, eliminated Grulla Moriska with a 2-0 home win in the Cup. Ota Yamamoto scored second-half goals to inspire the victory. Their last league game saw them suffer a 2-0 defeat at home to Avispa Fukuoka.

The loss saw them drop to 12th spot in the table, having garnered 22 points from 17 games. Gamba Osaka are third with 31 points to their name.

Gamba Osaka vs Kashiwa Reysol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kashiwa Reysol have 32 wins from the last 70 head-to-head games. Gamba Osaka were victorious on 30 occasions while eight games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in July 2023 when Gamba Osaka claimed a 3-1 home win.

Gamba Osaka are unbeaten in their last seven games across competitions (six wins).

Kashiwa Reysol are winless in their last five away games (three losses).

Four of Gamba Osaka's last five home competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Five of Kashiwa Reysol's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Gamba Osaka vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction

Gamba Osaka are in the hunt for a third league crown and first in a decade. The Nerazzurri are four points off the summit but are currently in fine form. They have won their last four games on the bounce.

Kashiwa Reysol, for their part, have struggled this term. Their Cup victory saw them end their five-game winless run in all competitions (three losses). The Gold-and-Black will be aiming to register their first league win in almost a month.

However, Gamba Osaka will be full of confidence and will also have home support behind them. We are backing the hosts to claim maximum points with a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 1-0 Kashiwa Reysol

Gamba Osaka vs Kashiwa Reysol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gamba Osaka to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals