Gamba Osaka vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9, 2023 

Gamba Osaka welcome Kawasaki Frontale to the Panasonic Stadium for a matchday seven fixture in the J1 League on Sunday (April 9).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 3-0 home win over FC Tokyo in the J League Cup. Naohiro Sugiyama scored either side of Yuya Fukuda's goal to inspire the win.

Kawasaki, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless home draw with Urawa Reds. They will now turn their attention back to the league, where they claimed a 4-3 win at Consadole Sapporo. Gamba will look to rebound from their 4-1 defeat at Shonan Bellmare.

The defeat left them in 16th spot, having garnered just three points from six games. Kawasaki, meanwhile, sit in 11th spot with eight points to show for their efforts after six games.

Gamba Osaka vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 51 previous occasions, with Kawasaki leading 22-21.

Their most recent meeting in July 2022 saw Frontale claim a comfortable 4-0 home win.

Six of Gamba's last seven games across competitions have produced at least three goals, while seven of their last nine have had goals at both ends.

Kawasaki are unbeaten in nine games against Gamba, winning seven.

Four of Kawasaki's last five games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Nine of Kawasaki's last ten away games have had goals at both ends.

Gamba Osaka vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

Kawasaki have started the season slowly, but there's still enough time for them to get back on track in their quest to reclaim the league crown. Gamba, meanwhile, have managed just three points this season and have struggled for consistency.

Kawasaki have been vastly dominant in recent games between the two sides and enter the game as the favourites. Frontale have been cagey at home this term but expansive on their travels, so they should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Gamba 1-2 Kawasaki

Gamba Osaka vs Kawasaki Frontale Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Kawasaki to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

