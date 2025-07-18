Gamba Osaka vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

Gamba Osaka will host Kawasaki Frontale at the Panasonic Stadium Suita on Sunday in the 24th round of the 2025 Japanese J1 League campaign. The hosts will be looking to get a win that could move them higher up on the league table and back in contention for continental qualification.

Ad

Gamba were elated to get the win in the Osaka derby last time out as they defeated Cerezo Osaka 1-0 through a 70th-minute deadlock breaker from Riku Handa. The win marked the hosts' ninth of the league campaign, moving them into 10th place, but picking up maximum points again this weekend could see them end the weekend as high as eighth on the league table and only seven points behind the top four.

Ad

Trending

Kawasaki are in an even better position to move into the top four as they now sit in sixth place, seven points clear of Sunday's hosts following an impressive 2-1 comeback win over Kashima Antlers in their last league game. The visitors have been in decent form in recent months and will hope to step things up even further to push for continental qualification in the final third of the season.

Ad

Gamba Osaka vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday will mark the 50th meeting between the two sides. Gamba have won 19 of the previous 49 meetings, nine have ended in draws, while Kawasaki have won the remaining 21.

The hosts are unbeaten in the last five editions of this fixture, with two draws and three wins.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

The sides shared the points in a 2-2 draw when they met earlier this season.

Kawasaki have the second-best offensive record in the Japanese top division this season with 37 goals scored in 23 games.

Ad

Gamba Osaka vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

The sides are closely matched going into the weekend, but Gamba Osaka will hope to receive a boost from their home advantage to get at least a point.

Kawasaki will need to avoid complacency to get a result this weekend. They have had their struggles on the road of late, but should do enough to avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 1-1 Kawasaki Frontale

Ad

Gamba Osaka vs Kawasaki Frontale Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five league games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of their last five matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More