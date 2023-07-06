Gamba Osaka vs Kyoto Sanga Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2023

In a clash between two teams from the lower half of the table, Gamba Osaka will welcome Kyoto Sanga to the Suita City Stadium in the J League on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five league outings and were held to a goalless draw by Yokohama FC last week. They saw their four-game winning run come to an in that draw.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three league outings and they were also held to a goalless draw last week by Kashima Antlers. Both teams have 20 points to their name from 19 league games. The visitors are in 14th place, one above the hosts, thanks to their superior goal difference.

Gamba Osaka vs Kyoto Sanga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Kansai-based rivals have squared off 37 times in all competitions since 1994. The match between them is also sometimes referred to as the Kansai Derby or Keihan Derby. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with a 22-10 lead in wins and just five games have ended in draws.

The visitors recorded a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture in April and also emerged victorious in the J League Cup in May, with a 1-0 away win. These wins were their first against the hosts since 2009.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat at Saturday's venue against the visitors in the 21st century.

Three of Gamba's five wins in the league this season have come at home. Three of the visitors' six wins have come in their travels.

No team in the J League has suffered more defeats than the visitors (11) this season.

Three of the last four meetings between the two teams at Saturday's venue have ended in draws.

Gamba Osaka vs Kyoto Sanga Prediction

Nerazzurri have seen an upturn in form, suffering just one defeat in their last seven games in all competitions. They had suffered six consecutive defeats before that. They have won their last two home games in the league and look to be in good touch.

Sanga are unbeaten in their last three league games. They have recorded wins in their two meetings in 2023 against the hosts and will look to make it three wins in a row.

Interestingly, they are unbeaten in their last four games at Saturday's venue as well. Gamba are in good touch and should avoid a third-straight defeat against their northern rivals. With that in mind, the two teams are expected to play out a draw.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 1-1 Kyoto Sanga

Gamba Osaka vs Kyoto Sanga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Patric to score or assist any time - Yes

