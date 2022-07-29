Gamba Osaka vs Kyoto Sanga prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Struggling Gamba Osaka will host Kyoto Sanga in J League action on Saturday.

Gamba are on a three-match losing run and are struggling in the bottom half of the division. They come into this game on the back of a 6-2 defeat to French giants PSG in a friendly encounter.

Kyoto Sanga are on a two-match unbeaten run and come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Sanfreece.

Gamba Osaka vs Kyoto Sanga Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off against each other on nine occasions in the past, with Gamba winning six of those encounters and two matches going the visitors' way. Only one encounter has ended in a draw.

Kyoto Sanga form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-L

Gamba Osaka form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W

Gamba Osaka vs Kyoto Sanga Team News

Gamba Osaka

Takashi Usami and Masaaki Higashiguchi continue to be sidelined with injuries at the moment, while Shu Kurata is also not expected to start here.

Injured: Takashi Usami, Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shu Kurata

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kyoto Sanga

The visitors have no injury concerns or suspensions ahead of this tie.

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Gamba Osaka vs Kyoto Sanga Predicted XIs

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jun Ichimori (GK); Kyung-won Kwon, Gen Shoji, Genta Miura; Keisuke Kurokawa, Hiroki Fujiharu, Dawhan, Mitsuki Saito, Kosuke Onose; Patric, Hiroto Yamami

Kyoto Sanga Predicted XI (4-3-3): Naoto Kamifukumoto (GK); Kosuke Shirai, Hisashi Appiah, Shogo Asada, Takuya Ogiwara; Kosuke Taketomi, Sota Kawasaki, Shohei Takeda; Fuki Yamada, Temma Matsuda, Peter Utaka

Gamba Osaka vs Kyoto Sanga Prediction

Both teams will look to salvage some pride as the J1 League enters its final third. Gamba have endured a disappointing campaign so far, losing 50 percent of the 22 games they have played so far. With a negative goal difference of nine, Gamba sit just two places off the foot of the table. They currently occupy the relegation playoff spot.

The visitors have fared better than their rivals on Saturday. They sit five places ahead of Gamba and are all set for a mid-table finish this season. Kyoto will look to build on their recent form and gain something out of this game.

A draw is on the cards.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 1-1 Kyoto Sanga

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far