Gamba Osaka vs Montedio Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025 

Gamba Osaka and Montedio Yamagata will trade tackles in the third round of the Japanese Emperor's Cup on Wednesday (July 16th). The game will be played at the Panasonic Stadium Suita.
The home side will be looking to build on the 1-0 away win over Cerezo Osaka in the J1 League last weekend. Riku Handa's 70th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Montedio, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Chiba in the J2 League. Koji Toriumi's 81st-minute strike settled the contest.
The Tendo outfit will shift their attention to the Cup and booked their spot at this stage with a 2-1 home win over Kogoshima United in the last round. Gamba qualified with a 2-1 comeback home win over Veertien Mie.
Gamba Osaka vs Montedio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Gamba Osaka have won nine of the last 12 head-to-head games. Montedio were victorious once while two games ended in stalemates.
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides in a decade. Their last clash came in November 2015 when Gamba claimed a 4-0 home win in the J1 League.
- Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- Six of Montedio's last eight games across competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Four of Gamba's last six competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Seven of Montedio's last eight games have produced three goals or more, with six games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.
Gamba Osaka vs Montedio Prediction
Gamba Osaka are firmly in mid-table in the J1 League and have a relatively comfortable cushion over the relegation zone. They were losing finalists in the Cup last season and will be hoping to go one better this time around.
Montedio have alternated between a win and loss in their last seven games. Fans of the club will be hoping this trend continues, having lost their most recent game. However, they have struggled in this fixture.
We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Gamba Osaka 3-1 Montedio
Gamba Osaka vs Montedio Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Gamba Osaka to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Gamba to score in both halves