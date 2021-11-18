Gamba Osaka vs Nagoya Grampus prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22 

Gamba Osaka will welcome Nagoya Grampus to Panasonic Stadium for a matchday 36 fixture in the J1 League on Saturday.

The hosts narrowly edged a five-goal thriller away to Oita Trinita before the international break. Patric starred with a hat-trick to guide his side to a 3-2 victory away from home.

Nagoya Grampus had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Vegalta Sendai. Yoichiro Kakitani and Takuma Nishimura scored in either half to share the spoils at fulltime.

The draw saw Grampus drop to fifth place in the table, having accrued 62 points from 35 matches. Gamba Osaka sit in 13th place on 43 points.

Gamba Osaka vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 36 occasions and Nagoya have a slightly better record with 15 wins to their name.

Gamba Osaka were victorious on 13 occasions while eight matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April when goals from Ryogo Yamasaki and Yuki Soma helped Nagoya Grampus secure a 2-0 victory on home turf.

Both sides have lost just one of their last five league games, although the hosts have been more consistent with three wins registered in this sequence.

Gamba Osaka form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Nagoya Grampus form guide: D-W-W-L-D

Gamba Osaka vs Nagoya Grampus Team News

Gamba Osaka

Jun Ichimori (hamstring), Leandro Pereira (hamstring) and Yuji Ono (hamstring) are all still sidelined with injury issues.

Injuries: Jun Ichimori, Leandro Pereira, Yuji Ono

Suspension: None

Nagoya Grampus

Yuichi Maruyama (cruciate ligament), Hiroyuki Abe (knee) and Takuji Yonemoto (meniscal) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injury: Yuichi Maruyama, Hiroyuki Abe, Takuji Yonemoto

Suspension: None

Gamba Osaka vs Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (3-4-3): Masaaki Higashiguchi (GK); Keisuke Karokawa, Shunya Suganuma, Ko Yanagisawa; Hiroki Fujiharu, Yosuke Ideguchi, Yuki Yamamoto, Shu Kurata; Wellington Silva, Takashi Usami, Patric

Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yutaka Yoshida, Min-Tae Kim, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Kazuya Miyahara; Kazuki Nagasawa, Sho Inagaki; Ryoya Morishita, Naoki Maeda, Mateus dos Santos; Jakub Swierczok

Gamba Osaka vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

Nagoya Grampus are favorites on paper but the visitors' recent struggles have seen them fall from the AFC Champions League spots.

The hosts, by contrast, have impressed in recent weeks and will be looking to register a third consecutive victory. The two sides are likely to each play on the front foot and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 1-1 Nagoya Grampus

Edited by Shardul Sant