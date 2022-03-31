Gamba Osaka vs Nagoya Grampus prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Gamba Osaka entertain Nagoya Grampus at the Suita City Stadium in J1 League action on Saturday. The two sides are without a win in their last three league outings.
Gamba Osaka suffered a 4-1 loss in their J League Cup fixture last Saturday while Nagoya emerged victorious in their cup fixture. They overcame second-division side Tokushima Vortis 2-0 at home.
Both sides are struggling in the lower half of the table and will be hoping to secure a win here to get their season back on track.
Gamba Osaka vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head
The two sides have met 75 times across all competitions so far. The fixture has been closely contested between the two rivals, as only 10 games have ended in draws.
The hosts have 34 wins to their name while the visitors are not far behind with 31. They last met at Saturday's venue in November in the 2021 season.
Nagoya secured a 3-1 win over their western rivals, scoring three goals in the first 29 minutes of the game.
Gamba Osaka form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-D
Nagoya Grampus form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-L
Gamba Osaka vs Nagoya Grampus Team News
Gamba Osaka
Masaaki Higashiguchi and Takashi Usami are the two injury concerns for the home side while Kwon Kyung-won is back from international duty.
Injury: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Takashi Usami
Doubtful: None
Suspension: None
Nagoya Grampus
Yuichi Maruyama is a long-term absentee with a ligament injury and is the only injury concern for the visitors. Jakub Swierczoki is suspended, having failed a doping test last year.
Injury: Yuichi Maruyama
Doubtful: None
Suspension: Jakub Swierczoki
Gamba Osaka vs Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI
Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kei Ishikawa (GK); Ko Yanagisawa, Gen Shoji, Ryu Takao; Keisuke Kurokawa, Shu Kurata, Mitsuki Saito, Kosuke Onose; Patric, Hideki Ishige, Leandro Pereira
Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Ryoya Morishita, Tiago, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Kazuya Miyahara; Kazuki Nagasawa, Sho Inagaki; Mateus, Keiya Sento, Yuki Soma; Noriyoshi Sakai
Gamba Osaka vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction
The Nerazzurri have been in good goalscoring touch and have scored seven goals in five games. The visiting side have scored just four goals but have been solid at the back, conceding only three, the second-best defensive record in the league.
With both teams struggling to find form at the moment, the game will likely end in a low-scoring draw.
Prediction: Gamba Osaka 1-1 Nagoya Grampus.