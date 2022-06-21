Gamba Osaka vs Oita Trinita prediction, preview, team news and more | Emperor's Cup 2022

Gamba Osaka take on Oita Trinita at the Panasonic Stadium in the third round of the Emperor's Cup on Wednesday, with both sides looking to advance to the next round.

Gamba Osaka have had a poor season so far and are currently 17th in the J1 League. Tomohiro Katanosaka's side have been in woeful form recently, having lost four of their last five games. They will look to turn things around with a win against Oita Trinita on Wednesday.

Oita Trinita, on the other hand, are currently 12th in the J2 League. Takahiro Shimotaira's side have been in decent form of late, having won three of their last five games. They will look to take that momentum into the game against Gamba Osaka on Wednesday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game and that should make for an interesting contest.

Gamba Osaka vs Oita Trinita Head-to-Head

Gamba Osaka have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Oita Trinita winning only one.

Gamba Osaka came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in April. Goals from Hiroki Fujiharu and Yota Sato were enough to secure the victory on the night.

Gamba Osaka Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Oita Trinita Form Guide: D-L-W-W-W

Gamba Osaka vs Oita Trinita Team News

Gamba Osaka

Gamba Osaka have no new injury worries following their 2-1 loss against Yokohama F. Marinos last time out. Takashi Usami, Yuya Fukuda, Yuki Yamamoto and Jun Ichimori are all still out injured.

Injured: Takashi Usami, Yuya Fukuda, Yuki Yamamoto, Jun Ichimori

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Oita Trinita

Oita Trinita came away unscathed from their 1-1 draw against Tochigi SC last time out. Ryosuke Tone and Matheus Pereira are both still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Ryosuke Tone, Matheus Pereira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Gamba Osaka vs Oita Trinita Predicted XI

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (4-4-2): Masaaki Higashiguchi; Hiroki Fujiharu, Kyung-won Kwon, Genta Mura, Ryu Takao; Hiroto Yamami, Dawhan, Kohei Okuno, Kosuke Onose; Hideki Ishige, Patric

Oita Trinita Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Shun Takagi; Yuto Misao, Katsunori Ueebisu, Yukitoshi Ito; Rei Matsumoto, Hokuto Shimoda, Kento Haneda, Kenta Inoue; Naoki Nomura, Arata Watanabe; Shun Nagasawa

Gamba Osaka vs Oita Trinita Prediction

Despite both sides being in contrasting form of late, Gamba Osaka should have enough quality to win the game.

We predict a tight game, with Gamab OSaka coming away with the win.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 2-1 Oita Trinita

