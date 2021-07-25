Gamba Osaka vs Oita Trinita prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Gamba Osaka are set to play Oita Trinita at the Panasonic Stadium Suita on Tuesday in the J1 League.

Gamba Osaka come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Naoki Soma's Kashima Antlers yesterday. A second-half goal from Brazilian attacker Arthur Caike sealed the deal for Kashima Antlers.

Oita Trinita, on the other hand, beat Urawa Red Diamonds 1-0 in their most recent J1 League game. A first-half goal from experienced midfielder Yamato Machida secured the win for Tomohiro Katanosaka's Oita Trinita.

Gamba Osaka vs Oita Trinita Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Gamba Osaka hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost two and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year, with Gamba Osaka beating Oita Trinita 1-0. A second-half goal from Brazilian forward Patric ensured victory for Gamba Osaka.

Gamba Osaka form guide in the J1 League: L-L-W-D-W

Oita Trinita form guide in the J1 League: W-L-L-D-L

Gamba Osaka vs Oita Trinita Team News

Gamba Osaka

Gamba Osaka will be without young forward Haruto Shirai, South Korean left-back Shin Won-ho and goalkeeper Jun Ichimori. Other than that there are no known issues.

Injured: Haruto Shirai, Shin Won-ho, Jun Ichimori

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Oita Trinita

Meanwhile, Oita Trinita manager Tomohiro Katanosaka will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Naoki Nomura.

Injured: Naoki Nomura

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Gamba Osaka vs Oita Trinita Predicted XI

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Masaaki Higashiguchi, Genta Miura, Gen Shoji, Shunya Suganuma, Kohei Okuno, Yuki Yamamoto, Shu Kurata, Keisuke Kurokawa, Takashi Usami, Shinya Yajima, Leandro Pereira

Oita Trinita Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): William Popp, Katsunori Ueebisu, Henrique Trevisan, Yuto Misao, Kenta Inoue, Yushi Hasegawa, Hokuto Shimoda, Yuki Kagawa, Yamato Machida, Seigo Kobayashi, Shun Nagasawa

Gamba Osaka vs Oita Trinita Prediction

Gamba Osaka are currently 17th in the league table, one point ahead of 19th-placed Oita Trinita. They have lost their last two league games, and will need to hit better form quickly. The club is three points behind 16th-placed Tokushima Vortis, who have played four games more.

Oita Trinita, on the other hand, are four points behind Tokushima Vortis, with a game in hand. They have won only one of their last five league games, and have to improve drastically if they are to escape their current position.

Gamba Osaka should be able to win here.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 1-0 Oita Trinita

