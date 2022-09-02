Gamba Osaka vs Sagan Tosu prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Gamba Osaka in action during an AFC Champions League encounter

Gamba Osaka will welcome Sagan Tosu to Panasonic Stadium Suita in J1 League action on Saturday.

Gamba Osaka sit exactly where they ended up in the previous campaign – the 13th spot. They are still below their objective for the season - a place in the top 10. Time is fast running out but there is still a possibility to make that achievement with 11 matchdays left.

After two consecutive losses, Nerazzurri returned to winning ways against Nogaya and Avispa, and could inch closer to their holy grail with a win over Tosu. However, it’s going to be a tough matchup against a team committed to reviving a dormant campaign.

Sagan Tosu, unlike Gamba Osaka, are yet to win the J1 League title. They finished in seventh spot last season, with their best record thus far being fifth spot in 2012 and 2014.

After a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Kawasaki on Wednesday, Sagan will stay on the road to face their familiar foes in Suita. Both teams have met countless times, with their clashes now considered among the top rivalries in the league. The visitors will hope to exploit the absence of three key players from the host team.

Besides points, revenge and bragging rights are the other factors at stake as they renew hostilities a month after the reverse fixture.

Gamba Osaka vs Sagan Tosu Head-to-Head

Gamba Osaka have prevailed three times in their last five meetings while Sagan Tosu have won once, with one game ending in a stalemate.

Gamba Osaka form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-D

Sagan Tosu form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-W

Gamba Osaka vs Sagan Tosu News

Gamba Osaka

Defensive midfielder Rihito Yamamoto, who joined the outfit in July, has been sidelined with a fractured foot. Influential midfielder Yuya Fukuda is recovering from acromioclavicular separation while centre-forward Takashi Usami recently suffered an Achilles tendon rupture.

Injury: Rihito Yamamoto, Yuya Fukuda, Takashi Usami.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sagan Tosu

Centre-forward and top scorer Yuki Kakita has been phenomenal since joining the team last July. However, he drew a blank against Kawasaki and will hope to make up for it against Gamba Osaka.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Gamba Osaka vs Sagan Tosu Predicted Xls

Gamba Osaka (4-4-2): Masaaki Higashiguchi (GK), Keisuke Kurokawa, Genta Miura, Kwon Kyung-Won, Ryu Takao, Kohei Okuno, Juan Alano, Mitsuki Saito, Ryotaro Meshino, Patric, Musashi Suzuki

Sagan Tosu (4-2-3-1): IL-Kyu Park (GK), Shinya Nakano, Diego, Hwang Seok-Ho, Yoichi Naganuma, Kentaro Moriya, Kei Koizumi, Akito Fukuta, Wataru Harada, Yuto Iwasaki, Yuki Kakita

Gamba Osaka vs Sagan Tosu Prediction

Gamba Osaka have not won a match at home in their last four outings. Could this be a fifth back-to-back setback at Panasonic Stadium Suita?

Gamba Osaka are expected to maintain their winning momentum to reconcile with the home fans.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 2-1 Sagan Tosu

