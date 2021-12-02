Gamba Osaka vs Shonan Bellmare prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Gamba Osaka and Shonan Bellmare will battle for three points on the final matchday of the J1 League on Saturday.

The game is a dead rubber for the hosts, having already guaranteed their spot in the top-flight next season with nothing left to play for. Shonan Bellmare sit in 16th place, just above the relegation zone only on a head-to-head basis and need maximum points to guarantee safety.

Gamba Osaka come into the match on the back of a 4-1 defeat away to Kawasaki Frontale. Leandro Damiao scored a brace for the champions in the rout.

Bellmare fell to a harrowing 1-0 defeat to Tokushima Vortis on home turf. Takeru Kishimoto's 66th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Gamba Osaka vs Shonan Bellmare Head-to-Head

Gamba Osaka were victorious in 11 of the 15 previous games they have played against Shonan Bellmare.

Saturday's visitors have two wins to their name, the same number of draws that both sides have played out.

Their most recent meeting came in September when Patric scored a brace to help Gamba Osaka progress with a 4-1 victory in the Emperor's Cup.

Gamba Osaka form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L

Shonan Bellmare form guide: L-W-D-D-W

Gamba Osaka vs Shonan Bellmare Team News

Gamba Osaka

Jun Ichimori (hamstring) and Leandro Pereira (hamstring) are both still sidelined with injuries. Yuji Ono has recovered from his hamstring injury and should be available for selection.

Injuries: Jun Ichimori, Leandro Pereira

Suspension: None

Shonan Bellmare

Long-term absentee Shintaro Nago is the only injury concern for the visitors.

Injury: Shintaro Nago

Suspension: None

Gamba Osaka vs Shonan Bellmare Predicted XI

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (3-4-3): Masaaki Higashiguchi (GK); Keisuke Karokawa, Shunya Suganuma, Ko Yanagisawa; Hiroki Fujiharu, Yosuke Ideguchi, Yuki Yamamoto, Kosuke Onose; Wellington Silva, Takashi Usami, Patric

Shonan Bellmare Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kosei Tani (GK); Shuto Yamamoto, Kazuki Oiwa, Koki Tachi; Satoshi Tanaka, Taiga Hata, Taiyo Hiraoka, Akimi Barada, Takuya Okamoto; Tarik Elyounoussi, Wellington

Gamba Osaka vs Shonan Bellmare Prediction

Gamba Osaka have been out-of-sorts in recent weeks and their lack of need for the points could see them take their foot off the pedal. However, they could also want to end the season on a high in front of their fans.

Shonan Bellmare are in more need of the points and are likely to go all out for victory. But we are backing the two sides to cancel themselves out in a low-scoring draw.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 1-1 Shonan Bellmare

Edited by Shardul Sant