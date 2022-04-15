Gamba Osaka vs Shonan Bellmare prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Gamba Osaka and Shonan Bellmare will battle for three points in a J1 League matchday nine fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 home win over Oita Trinita in the YBC Levain Cup on Wednesday. Hiroki Fujiharu and Yota Sato scored in either half to guide their side to the win.

Shonan Bellmare also claimed maximum points in a 2-1 home win over FC Tokyo in the same competition. Msaki Ikeda and Shuto Machino scored either side of Ryoya Ogawa's 50th-minute goal.

They will turn their attention to league action, where they currently sit at the bottom of the standings on just three points. Gamba Osaka have garnered 10 points from eight matches to occupy the 11th position.

Gamba Osaka vs Shonan Bellmare Head-to-Head

Gamba Osaka have 25 wins from their last 43 matches against Shonan Bellmare. Seven fixtures in the past have ended in stalemates, while Sunday's visitors have 11 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021 and they could not be separated in a goalless draw.

Gamba Osaka form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-L

Shonan Bellmare form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-L

Gamba Osaka vs Shonan Bellmare Team News

Gamba Osaka

Takashi Usami and Masaaki Higashiguchi have both been sidelined by injuries.

Injuries: Takashi Usami, Masaaki Higashiguchi

Suspension: None

Shonan Bellmare

Takuya Okamoto and Taiga Hata have been ruled out with injuries. Hirokazu Ishihara is suspended.

Injuries: Takuya Okamoto, Taiga Hata

Suspension: Hirokazu Ishihara

Gamba Osaka vs Shonan Bellmare Predicted XI

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jun Ichimori (GK); Keisuke Kurokawa, Gen Shoji, Genta Miura, Ryu Takao; Hideki Ishige, Dawhan, Mitsuki Saito, Kosuke Onose; Patric, Hiroto Yamami

Shonan Bellmare Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kosei Tani (GK); Daiki Sugioka, Kazunari Ono, Kazuki Oiwa; Ryo Takahashi, Takuji Yonemoto, Akimi Barada, Shota Kobayashi; Yusuke Segawa, Naoki Yamada, Yuki Ohashi

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Gamba Osaka vs Shonan Bellmare Prediction

Gamba Osaka are favorites in the game and the clash offers them an excellent opportunity to climb up the table. Shonan Bellmare have struggled to get going this season but their victory in mid-week would have boosted the confidence of the players.

A major cause for concern has been their blunt attack and they are unlikely to test Ichimori in the Osaka goal. We are backing the hosts to claim maximum points in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 2-0 Shonan Bellmare

Edited by Peter P