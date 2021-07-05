Gamba Osaka vs Tampines Rovers prediction, preview, team news | AFC Champions League 2021 

Gamba Osaka and Tampines Rovers will battle it out for three points in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday.

Rovers come into the game on the back of a debilitating 4-0 defeat to Jeonbuk on Sunday. Stanislav Iljutcenk scored a brace for the South Korean outfit.

Gamba Osaka played out a 1-1 draw with Chiangrai United. A second-half own goal by Brinnier helped the Japanese side secure a point after Felipe Amorim had put Chiangrai United ahead in the first half.

The draw was detrimental to Osaka's hopes of qualifying for the knockout round. The J1 League side currently sit in second place, four points off the summit.

Tampines are still rooted to the bottom of the table in Group H and are yet to register any points or score a goal.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Gamba Osaka vs Tampines Rovers Head-to-Head

The first leg meeting between the sides ended in a 2-0 victory for Gamba Osaka. Patric and Leandro Pereira scored in each half to inspire their side to victory.

Osaka are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run with four wins and four draws apiece recorded in this sequence. Tampines have lost five consecutive matches.

Gamba Osaka form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-W

Tampines Rovers form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Gamba Osaka vs Tampines Rovers Team News

Gamba Osaka

Haruto Shirai and South Korean left-back Shin Won-ho are both nursing injuries. Jun Ichimori has also been sidelined, while defender Shunya Suganuma is suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

Injured: Shin Won-ho, Haruto Shirai, Jun Ichimori

Suspended: Shunya Suganuma

Tampines Rovers

Taufik Suparno has been sidelined for the Singaporean outfit due to injury. Furthermore, Yasir Hanapi is suspended following his dismissal against Jeonbuk.

Injury: Taufik Suparno

Suspension: Yasir Hanapi

Gamba Osaka vs Tampines Rovers Predicted XI

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (4-4-2): Masaaki Higashiguchi, Ryu Takao, Genta Miura, Gen Shoji, Hiroki Fujiharu, Kosuke Onose, Yosuke Ideguchi, Kohei Okuno, Shu Kurata, Takashi Usami, Patric

Tampines Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Syazwan Buhari (GK); Irwan Shah, Baihakki Khaizan, Ryaan Sanizel, Irfan Najeeb; Armin Bosnjak, Kyoga Nakamura, Zehrudin Mehmedovic, Marc Tan; Iman Hakim; Boris Kopitovic

Gamba Osaka vs Tampines Rovers Prediction

Tampines Rovers have failed to perform at the levels expected on the continent and their campaign could end if they do not win against Gamba Osaka.

The Singaporeans are simply no match for Osaka and barring a huge upset, the Japanese club should emerge victorious by a comfortable margin.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 4-0 Tampines Rovers

Help us improve our previews and prediction section. Take a 30 second survey now.

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Peter P