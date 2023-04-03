Gamba Osaka vs Tokyo FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2023

Gamba Osaka will entertain Tokyo FC at Panasonic Stadium Suita in J-League Cup action on Wednesday.

Gamba Osaka vs Tokyo FC Preview

After two rounds of matches in the J-League Cup, Gamba Osaka sit atop Group E, level on four points with second-placed Cerezo Osaka. Tokyo FC are placed third with three points. At stake is a ticket to the knockout stage, reserved for the eventual winners of each group and the three best runners-up.

Nerazzurri won the J-League Cup for the last time in 2014. It was their second success in the competition after their 2005 triumph. Gamba are enduring a difficult start to their top-flight (J-League) season with zero wins, three draws, and three losses in six games. They sit second from the bottom with three points.

Tokyo FC hope to upset one of the top two teams to improve their chances of reaching the quarterfinals. It’s pretty achievable if they play their cards right across the four outstanding matches. Gamba are in search of their first win against Tokyo since October 2020. The visitors have proved superior since then.

Gas have won the J-League Cup on three occasions. Their last victory was, interestingly, against another member of the group, Cerezo Osaka, in 2020. Tokyo are faring better than Gamba Osaka in the J-League with two wins, two draws, and two losses after six games, sitting ninth with eight points. However, they are winless in their last three away matches.

Gamba Osaka vs Tokyo FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last five meetings, Tokyo have won twice, Gamba once, with two games ending in draws.

Gamba have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five clashes with Tokyo at home.

Gamba have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five home matches.

Tokyo have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Gamba have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Tokyo have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games.

Gamba Osaka vs Tokyo FC Prediction

The hosts have scored four goals in their two group matches through four different players. Takashi Usami, who boasts two league goals, is yet to make his mark on the competition.

The visitors have scored five times, with Brazilian Perotti hitting a brace. He is attracting a great deal of attention in the competition.

We expect Gamba Osaka to prevail due to their home advantage.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 2-1 Tokyo FC

Gamba Osaka vs Tokyo FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Gamba Osaka

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Gamba Osaka to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Tokyo FC - Yes

Poll : 0 votes