Gamba Osaka vs Tokyo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2025

Gamba Osaka will host Tokyo at the Panasonic Stadium Suita on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Japanese J1 League campaign. The home side have lost their way in their league assignments of late and have rapidly fallen down the league standings, now sitting in 12th place with 25 points.

They played out a goalless draw against Shimizu S-Pulse in their last league outing but returned to winning ways in the domestic cup days later, picking up a 2-1 comeback victory over fourth-tier outfit Veertien Mie to advance to the third round of the Emperor's Cup.

Tokyo have also been poor in their league duties of late. They played out a 2-2 draw against Cerezo Osaka in their last league game, with Marcelo Ryan scoring an early opener and a late equalizer to ensure Tokyo picked up a point in front of their home fans.

The visitors sit 17th in the J1 League standings with just 20 points from 19 matches, and they will be looking to add to that tally when they play on Sunday.

Gamba Osaka vs Tokyo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 55th meeting between Gamba and Tokyo. The hosts have won 20 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won 22 times, with their other 12 contests ending in draws.

The visitors have lost just one of their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts have scored just one goal in their last four games in this fixture.

Tokyo have conceded 28 goals in the Japanese top flight this term, the joint-highest in the competition so far.

Gamba have scored 23 league goals this season, the second-highest of any team in the bottom half of the table.

Gamba Osaka vs Tokyo Prediction

Nerazzurri's latest result ended a six-game winless run and they will be looking to build on that this Sunday. They have won four of their last six home matches and will head into this one as slight favorites.

Similarly, Tokyo saw their latest result end a five-game winless run. They have, however, won just one away league game since the start of March and could lose here.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 2-1 Tokyo

Gamba Osaka vs Tokyo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gamba Osaka to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last six matches)

