Gamba Osaka vs Urawa Red Diamonds Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6, 2023

Gamba Osaka welcome Urawa Red Diamonds to the Suita City Stadium in the first leg of the J League Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday (September 6).

The hosts secured top spot in Group E, while Urawa finished atop Group B to secure their place in the knockouts. Gamba were eliminated from the group stage last season, while Urawa lost in the semi-finals to Cerezo Osaka.

Gamba are coming off a 4-0 defeat to Consadole Sapporo in the J League on Saturday. Urawa, meanwhile, drew 1-1 at Albirex Niigata in the league.

Both teams are two-time J League cup champions. Urawa last won the competition in 2016, beating Gamba in the final, while Gamba last won the J League Cup in 2014.

Gamba Osaka vs Urawa Red Diamonds Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 98 times across competitions since 1985. Urawa lead 41-40 lead.

Urawa won their last meeting 3-1 in the J League in May.

The two teams have met 13 times in the J League Cup, including the 2016 final. Urawa lead 8-3.

Urawa are the only team with an unbeaten record in the J League Cup this season but won only one of their six group games.

Both teams have the joint-best defensive record in the competition, conceding four times.

Gamba are winless in eight home meetings across competitions against Urawa.

Gamba Osaka vs Urawa Red Diamonds Prediction

Gamba have just one win in four games. They failed to score for the first time in two months in their league defeat to Consadole on Saturday. At home, they have won five straight games, though.

Urawa, meanwhile, are on a four-game unbeaten run, winning three and keeping as many clean sheets. They're unbeaten in eight games at Gamba, outscoring the hosts 12-3.

Urawa went unbeaten in the group stage of the competition but won only once. Nonetheless, considering their impressive away record at Gamba, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Gamba 1-2 Urawa

Gamba Osaka vs Urawa Red Diamonds Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Urawa to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jose Kante to score or assist any time - Yes