Gamba Osaka vs Urawa Reds prediction, preview, team news and more | Emperors Cup 2021

Gamba Osaka and Urawa Reds will battle for a place in the semifinal of the Japanese Emperors Cup on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Sagan Tosu at the same ground on Saturday. Takashi Usami scored the winning goal in the first half.

Urawa Reds were rampant in a 5-1 home victory over Kashiwa Reysol, with Koya Yuruki's first-half brace putting them on their way to a convincing victory.

They secured their spot at this stage of the tournament with a 1-0 away victory over Kyoto Sanga FC in August. Takuya Iwanami scored the winning goal in the 15th minute.

Gamba Osaka progressed at the expense of Shonan Bellmare with a 4-1 home victory.

Gamba Osaka vs Urawa Reds Head-to-Head

Gamba Osaka have 22 wins from their last 45 matches against Urawa Reds. The hosts have 12 wins to their name while 11 matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a league fixture earlier in the month when two injury-time penalties by Patric and Atanu Esaka saw both sides share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Gamba Osaka form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Urawa Reds form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-L

Gamba Osaka vs Urawa Reds Team News

Gamba Osaka

Jun Ichimori (hamstring), Leandro Pereira (hamstring) and Yuji Ono (hamstring) are all still sidelined with fitness issues.

Injuries: Jun Ichimori, Leandro Pereira, Yuji Ono

Suspension: None

Urawa Reds

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Gamba Osaka vs Urawa Reds Predicted XI

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (3-4-3): Masaaki Higashiguchi (GK); Kim Young-Gwon, Shunya Suganuma, Ko Yanagisawa; Hiroki Fujiharu, Yosuke Ideguchi, Yuki Yamamoto, Shu Kurata; Wellington Silva, Takashi Usami, Patric

Urawa Reds Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Shushaku Nishikawa (GK); Ryosuke Yamanaka, Alexander Scholz, Takuya Iwanami, Hiroki Sakai; Kai Shibato, Yuichi Hirano; Koya Yuruki, Yoshio Koizumi, Takahiro Sekine; Ataru Esaka

Gamba Osaka vs Urawa Reds Prediction

Despite playing away from home, Urawa Reds are favorites and have been the more consistent side throughout the season.

Both sides are attack-minded and are each likely to find the back of the net. However, we are predicting Urawa Reds will secure progress to the semifinals with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 1-2 Urawa Reds

Edited by Peter P