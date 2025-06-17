Gamba Osaka vs Veertien Mie Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18th 2025

Gamba Osaka get their Emperor Cup campaign underway when they play host to Veertien Mie on Wednesday. The minnows are without a win in their last four away matches and will be looking to cause an upset at the Panasonic Stadium Suita.

Gamba Osaka failed to find their feet last Sunday as they played out a goalless draw with Shimizu S-Pulse when the two sides squared off at the IAI Stadium Nihondaira.

Dani Poyatos’ men have gone six straight games without a win, a run which saw them crash out of the J League in the third round courtesy of a 2-1 extra-time defeat against Jubilo Iwata on May 21.

Gamba Osaka now turn their focus to the Emperor Cup, where they will be looking to go one step further from their runners-up finish from last season, when they lost to Vissel Kobe in the final.

On the other hand, Veertien Mie suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Yokogawa Musashino in their Japan Football League clash on Sunday. Before that, Shuichi Mase’s men were on a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions, claiming three wins and four draws since April 13.

Veertien Mie return to action in the Emperor Cup, where they kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Yamanashi Gakuin University in the first round on May 25.

Gamba Osaka vs Veertien Mie Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Gamba Osaka and Veertien Mie, who will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Veertien Mie have lost just one of their most recent eight games in all competitions while claiming three wins and four draws since mid-April.

Gamba Osaka are on a run of six back-to-back matches without a win, losing four and picking up two draws, having won the three games preceding this run.

Veertien Mie are unbeaten in eight of their last nine away games, claiming three wins and five draws — with a 2-1 loss against Honda on March 29 being the exception.

Gamba Osaka vs Veertien Mie Prediction

While Gamba Osaka have seen their form take a massive decline in recent weeks, they will be backing themselves to bounce back against lower-tier Veertien Mie.

Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we are backing Gamba Osaka to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 2-0 Veertien Mie

Gamba Osaka vs Veertien Mie Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gamba Osaka to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of Gamba Osaka’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in five of the hosts’ last seven games)

