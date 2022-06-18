Gamba Osaka vs Yokohama F. Marinos prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

The J League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Yokohama F. Marinos take on Gamba Osaka on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Gamba Osaka are in 13th place in the J League standings and have not been at their best this season. The hosts edged FC Gifu to a 4-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Yokohama F. Marinos, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far. The away side eased past Suzuka Unlimited last week and will want to achieve a similar result in this match.

Gamba Osaka vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head

Yokohama F. Marinos have a good record against Gamba Osaka and have won 16 of the 39 matches played between the two teams. Gamba Osaka have managed nine victories against Yokohama F. Marinos and can trouble their opponents on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Gamba Osaka. Yokohama F. Marinos were poor on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Gamba Osaka form guide in the J1 League: L-L-W-W-D

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide in the J1 League: W-W-L-D-W

Gamba Osaka vs Yokohama F. Marinos Team News

Gamba Osaka

Takashi Usami, Masaaki Higashiguchi, and Shu Kurata are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Gamba Osaka will need to field their best team to stand a chance in this fixture.

Injured: Takashi Usami, Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shu Kurata

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Yokohama F. Marinos

Anderson Lopes is serving a six-game suspension at the moment and will not be included in the squad. Yusuke Nishida is carrying a knock and might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Yusuke Nishida

Suspended: Anderson Lopes

Gamba Osaka vs Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jun Ichimori; Kyung-won Kwon, Gen Shoji, Genta Miura; Keisuke Kurokawa, Hiroki Fujiharu, Dawhan, Wellington Silva, Ko Yanagisawa; Leandro Pereira, Hiroto Yamami

Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI(4-2-3-1): Yohei Takaoka; Ken Matsubara, Dudu, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Ryuta Koike; Takuya Kida, Joel Chima Fujita; Takuma Nishimura, Marcos Júnior, Ryo Miyaichi; Kota Mizunuma

Gamba Osaka vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Yokohama F. Marinos have been excellent so far this season and will want to sustain their momentum in the coming weeks. The away side has a one-point lead at the top of the table and will need to be wary of an upset this weekend.

Gamba Osaka can pack a punch on their day but have several problems to solve ahead of this fixture. Yokohama F. Marinos are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 1-3 Yokohama F. Marinos

