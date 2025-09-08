Gambia vs Burundi Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th September 2025 

Burundi take on Gambia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday, looking to keep their slim chances alive. Ranked 139th in the world, the Swallows are currently second in the Group F standings with 10 points from seven games and just three wins in the bag.

With only three qualifying fixtures remaining, the East African nation sit eight points behind second-placed Gabon, whom they need to slip up.

Burundi's stunning 5-0 demolition of Seychelles in March gave them a much-needed boost, but Ivory Coast poured cold water over it by inflicting a narrow 1-0 defeat on them last week.

Vakoun Bayo netted the only goal of the game in the third minute of the game, which proved enough to down Burundi, as the side could never recover from the deficit.

It marked their third loss of the qualifier campaign and as a result, they cannot top the group with leaders Ivory Coast now boasting a superior head-to-head record against them too.

Gambia are officially out of the race for next year's showpiece despite a 3-1 win over Kenya in their last qualifying game. Sheriff Sinyan, Yankuba Minteh and Musa Barrow all netted apiece in the first half to give the Scorpions a three-goal cushion at the break, while Ryan Ogam pulled one back for Kenya late on.

But with Gabon and Ivory Coast winning their respective games too, Gambia remained 12 and 11 points behind them respectively with only three games remaining.

Gambia vs Burundi Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second meeting between Gambia and Burundi in history.

Burundi beat Gambia 3-2 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier on November 2023.

The Swallows have won just one of their last eight games in all competitions: a 5-0 demolition of Seychelles in March.

In five official games this year, Gambia have won just once: a 2-1 defeat of Equatorial Guinea in a June friendly.

Gambia are ranked 123rd in the world, while Burundi are in 139th place.

Gambia vs Burundi Prediction

Burundi have beaten Gambia in their earlier clash and will be looking to repeat the feat here to keep their slim qualifying hopes alive, with the Scorpions having nothing to fight for after seeing their progression hopes squished last week.

Prediction: Gambia 1-2 Burundi

Gambia vs Burundi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burundi to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

