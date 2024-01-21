Gambia vs Cameroon Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23rd 2024

Gambia will face Cameroon at the Stade de la Paix on Tuesday in the final round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations group stages.
The Scorpions have endured a poor start to their Nations Cup campaign, kicking things off with a 3-0 defeat to one of the tournament favorites Senegal. They were then beaten 1-0 by Guinea last time out and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target throughout the match.
Gambia sit rock-bottom in their group with zero points and must win match on Tuesday to retain any hopes of advancement.
Cameroon, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw against 10-man Guinea in their group opener last week, finding themselves a goal down after just 10 minutes before Frank Magri headed home the leveler early in the second half. They were then beaten 3-1 by a clinical Senegal outfit last time out, with Jean-Charles Castelletto's late goal proving to be just a consolation strike.
Rigobert Song's men sit a place and a point above their midweek opponents in the group standings and will be desperate for a win on Tuesday.
Gambia vs Cameroon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been three meetings between Gambia and Cameroon. The Indomitable Lions have won all three matchups between the sides.
- The two teams last faced off in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, with Cameroon running out 2-0 winners.
- Gambia have failed to score any goals in their three games in this fixture.
- The Indomitable Lions are without a clean sheet in their last four games.
- The Scorpions are the only side in Group C so far yet to score any goals in the tournament.
- Gambia were ranked 126th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 80 places behind their midweek opponents.
Gambia vs Cameroon Prediction
Gambia are on a four-game losing streak and have won just two of their last 10 games across all competitions. They are without a win in this fixture and will be desperate to end that streak on Tuesday.
Cameroon's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to put out a response this week. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the Indomitable Lions win this one.
Prediction: Gambia 0-1 Cameroon
Gambia vs Cameroon Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Cameroon to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the previous three matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one side has found the back of the net in each of their previous three matchups)