Gambia vs Cameroon prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 Africa Cup of Nations

Hosts Cameroon will square off against Gambia at the Japoma Stadium in Douala on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Indomitable Lions have emerged as the favorites to win the title on home soil, following what's been an incredible campaign for them.

They progressed from the group stages unbeaten, winning twice, and beat Comoros in the Last 16 to reach the quarter-finals.

Gambia, the tournament debutants, have also surpassed expectations by reaching thus far against all odds.

They progressed from a group featuring strong sides like Tunisia and Mali, and overcame Guinea in the last round.

However, their fairytale campaign meets with its toughest challenge yet.

Gambia vs Cameroon Head-To-Head

Gambia and Cameroon have clashed only twice in history, with the latter coming out on top on both occasions.

In the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the Indomitable Lions beat their West African counterparts 1-0 and 2-0 home and away respectively.

Gambia Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Cameroon Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Gambia vs Cameroon Team News

Gambia

Yusupha Njie is suspended for the Scorpions after getting sent off in their win over Mali in the Round of 16.

Ablie Jallow, who has struck twice for them in the competition, is also unavailable through injury.

Tom Saintfiet's side will rely on prolific striker Musa Barrow to produce the goods once more, with the Bologna star netting the winner against the aforesaid team on Monday.

Injured: Ablie Jallow

Suspended: Yusupha Njie

Unavailable: None

Cameroon

Antonio Oliveira isn't likely to make too many changes to his side that beat Comoros on Tuesday, with all key players available at his disposal once again.

Vincent Aboubakar has been the star performer of the tournament, netting in all four of their games and leading their title charge with his blistering scoring exploits.

He's currently leading the race for the Golden Boot with six goals to his name and will be relied upon for the win on Saturday too.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Gambia vs Cameroon Predicted XI

Gambia (4-1-4-1): Baboucarr Gaye (GK); Dawda Ngum, James Gomez, Omar Colley, Pa Modou Jagne; Sulayman Marreh; Ebrima Colley, Yusupha Bobb, Ebrima Darboe, Modou Barrow; Musa Barrow.

Cameroon (4-4-2): André Onana (GK); Collins Fai, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Nouhou Tolo; Moumi Ngamaleu, André-Frank Anguissa, Martin Hongla, Karl Toko Ekambi; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Vincent Aboubakar.

Gambia vs Cameroon Prediction

It's a clash of two sides with good attacking options, so expect an engaging contest.

However, Cameroon have been really impressive, and with Aboubakar on a hot run of form, Gambia stand little chance here.

Prediction: Gambia 1-2 Cameroon

