Gambia vs Congo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10, 2023

Gambia host Congo at the Stade de Marrakech in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on Sunday (September 10).

First-placed Mali (12 points) have claimed Group D’s first ticket to the finals, but the second is still up for grabs. Second-placed Gambia with nine points and third-placed Congo on six points are in the running, while bottom-placed South Sudan, with three points, have been eliminated from contention.

The Scorpions chose to host the meeting in Morocco due to logistical reasons. They lost the reverse fixture 1-0 in Brazzaville in June 2022 but have recorded two wins since then, against Mali (1-0) and South Sudan (3-2). Gambia are hoping to seal their second qualification, following their debut in 2021.

Congo, meanwhile, boast six participations, winning the tournament in 1972 and finishing fourth in 1974. However, their last appearance was in 2015, when they crashed out in the quarterfinals. They have won two games and lost three in the group but remain strong contenders.

Les Diables Rouges have won once this year out of four games, losing thrice. They have also suffered four setbacks in their last five away outings. However, they will hope to exploit the neutral conditions at the Stade de Marrakech, with both teams playing away from home.

Gambia vs Congo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Gambia have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the last five games they have hosted.

The hosts have scored four goals and conceded five in their last five games.

Gambia have played three games this year, winning twice and losing one.

Congo have won once and lost four times in their last five away outings.

Gambia have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while Congo have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in the same period:

Form Guide: Gambia: W-W-L-D-L; Congo: L-W-L-D-L

Gambia vs Congo Prediction

A draw would suffice for the Gambia to conserve their position in the group. However, they may fight for a win to pay Congo back in their own coin following their defeat in the reverse fixture. Metz winger Ablie Jallow (two goals) will relish the prospect of snatching the win for his side.

With a goal difference of (-5) as opposed to (0) for the Gambia, Congo will have to win with many goals to get past Gambia in the standings. Both teams will finish with nine points if Congo succeed in Marrakech.

The Gambians are favoured to prevail based on their better form and quality.

Prediction: Gambia 2-1 Congo

Gambia vs Congo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Gambia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Gambia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Congo to score - Yes