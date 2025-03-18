Gambia vs Kenya Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th March 2025

Gambia and Kenya lock horns in neutral Ivory Coast on Thursday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, aiming to get their struggling campaign up and running. Gambia, known as the Scorpions, have won just once in four games: a 5-1 drubbing of the Seychelles on matchday three.

With only three points in the bag, Johnny McKinstry's side are second from bottom in Group F and running out of time to salvage their campaign.

For this month's double-header against Kenya and Ivory Coast, Gambia have called up 24 players, including key forward Musa Barrow and Brighton star Yankuba Minteh. Only three players are uncapped - goalkeeper Musa Dibaga, midfielder Saikou Touray, and forward Gibril Sillah.

Kenya are only two points better off than Gambia in fourth place. After starting off with a 2-1 loss to Gabon, the Harambee Stars crushed Seychelles 5-0 on matchday two but oversaw consecutive draws to Burundi (1-1) and Ivory Coast (0-0) in their next two games.

Head coach Benni McCarthy has summoned 22 players for the upcoming qualifying games this month, including Michael Olunga. The Al-Duhail forward has netted 30 goals from 60 games and needs just five more to become their all-time top-scorer. Interestingly, there are only three home-based players in the current squad, all of whom are uncapped.

Gambia vs Kenya Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Interestingly, this will be the first encounter between Gambia and Kenya.

Kenya are ranked 108th in the world, while Gambia are a further 17 places adrift, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

The Scorpions have won just twice in their last five official games.

Gambia and Kenya have both won once each in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

Gambia vs Kenya Prediction

This is the very first encounter between the nations in history, and neither have particularly impressed in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers thus far.

The hosts have a good attacking squad but their backline has equally been in sixes and sevens, which gives Kenya a chance to get back into the match. A close encounter is on the cards.

Prediction: Gambia 1-1 Kenya

Gambia vs Kenya Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 Goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

