Gambia vs Mali Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th March 2023 

Gambia and Mali meet for the second time in four days on Tuesday for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, this time at the Stade Mohamed V in neutral Casablanca, Morocco.

Their clash last week ended in a 2-0 win for Mali, as goals from Kamory Doumbia and Adama Traore gave the Eagles all three points in Bamako.

They remain first in Group G with nine points in three games, having maintained a 100% win record in the qualifying campaign so far.

Gambia are at the bottom with three points and could see their chances of reaching the Ivory Coast showpiece dimish further with another loss here.

Malian head coach Éric Chelle might be tempted to field the same XI, but there are some good options off the bench too, such as Moussa Doumbia and Moussa Djenepo.

Kamory Doumbia, however, should be able to retain his place in the XI after scoring just three minutes into his international debut for the Eagles.

As for Gambia, veteran defender Omar Colley could surpass Pa Modou Jagne as the nation's all-time highest appearance-maker with his 44th cap.

Gambia vs Mali Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 previous clashes between the sides, with Mali winning nine times over Gambia and losing on six occasions.

Gambia last beat Mali in November 2001 (1-0 in Amilcar Cabral Cup).

Mali are unbeaten in their last four encounters with Gambia, winning twice.

Mali have scored against Gambia in each of their last three clashes (seven in total).

Gambia are winless in their last three games, failing to score a single goal.

Mali have scored nine goals in three AFCON qualifying matches, the most behind only Nigeria (12).

Mali have conceded just one goal in the AFCON qualifiers so far, the fewest after only Tunisia and Gabon (0 each).

Gambia vs Mali Prediction

Gambia's attack has flattered to deceive mightily in this qualifying campaign while they enter the tie on the back of three goalless games.

Unless they find their attacking boots here, Mali are the favorites to win again, having also kept a 100% win record in the group to saunter their way to this stage so far.

Prediction: Gambia 0-2 Mali

Gambia vs Mali Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mali

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

