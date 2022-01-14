Gambia vs Mali prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021 

Gambia and Mali will battle for three points in a Group F Africa Cup of Nations 2021 matchday two fixture on Sunday.

The two sides come into the game on the back of narrow 1-0 victories on Wednesday. Ablie Jallow's 10th-minute goal was enough to give Gambia all three points against Mauritania.

Ibrahima Kone struck from the penalty spot three minutes into the second half to give Mali a 1-0 victory over Tunisia in a game that was marred by poor officiating.

The respective wins took both sides to the joint-summit of the standings, making this game a direct contest for top spot and qualification in Group F.

Gambia vs Mali Head-to-Head

This will be the 19th meeting between the two sides and Mali have a marginally better record with eight wins to their name.

Gambia were victorious on six occasions while four matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in the qualification stage for the 2019 African Nations Championship when Mali progressed by a 4-0 aggregate victory.

The Eagles are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak, winning six and impressively topped their FIFA World Cup qualification group without conceding a goal. Gambia won three of their six friendly games heading into AFCON.

Gambia form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Mali form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Gambia vs Mali Team News

Gambia

Sampdoria defender Omar Colley and Bologna midfielder Moussa Barrow headline the Gambian squad at the Cup of Nations.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Mali

El Bilal Toure stepped off the bench and was sent off in controversial circumstances against Tunisia, ruling him out of the match. Adama Traore picked up an injury against the Carthage Eagles and is unavailable.

Injury: Adama Traore

Suspension: El Bilal Toure

Gambia vs Mali Predicted XI

Gambia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Modou Jobe (GK); Pa Modou, Omar Colley, Bubacarr Sanneh, Ibou Tore; Sulayman Marreh, Ebou Adams, Ebrima Colley, Musa Barrow; Assan Ceesay, Ablie Jallow

Mali Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ibrahim Mounkoro (GK); Massadio Haidara, Boubakar Kouyate, Falaye Sacko, Hamari Traore; Mohamed Camara, Yves Bissouma; Moussa Djenepo, Amadou Haidara, Adama Traore; Ibrahima Kone

Gambia vs Mali Prediction

Victory for either side will secure progress to the next round, although a draw could still be beneficial in the race for the best losers. In light of this, a cagey game of few chances could be on the cards.

However, Mali are the more traditional side and have better players in their quest for a maiden continental crown. We are backing Mohamed Magassouba's side to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Gambia 0-1 Mali

Edited by Manas Mitul