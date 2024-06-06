Gambia vs Seychelles Prediction and Betting Tips | June 8th 2024

Gambia and Seychelles will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday. The Gambians have not been in action since falling to a 3-2 defeat to Cameroon in their final group game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in January.

All five goals were scored in the second half, with Karl Toko Ekambi and Christopher Wooh scoring either side of James Gomez's own goal to help the Indomitable Lions claim three points. Ablie Jallow and Omar Collie scored for Gambia but it was not enough as the Scorpions were eliminated in the group stage.

Seychelles, meanwhile, were last in action when they suffered a disappointing 5-0 defeat to Kenya in the World Cup qualifiers in November 2023. Michael Olunga scored a brace while Masoud Juma, Rooney Onyango and Benson Omala scored a goal each in the rout.

Gambia's last game in the qualifiers came in a 2-0 home defeat to Ivory Coast.

The loss left them in fifth spot in Group F on zero points after two games. Seychelles are bottom of the standings, also on zero points.

Gambia vs Seychelles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Gambia have lost their last five games on the bounce.

Seychelles have lost six of the their last seven games, including each of the last five.

Gambia's last three games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Four of Seychelles' last five games have produced three goals or more.

Gambia remained in the 130th spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Seychelles climbed two places to 197th in the world.

Gambia form guide: L-L-L-L-L Seychelles form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Gambia vs Seychelles Prediction

Gambia have made a poor start to the qualifiers and are six points off the top two. Their form heading into this game has not been good.

Seychelles, for their part, have been even poorer, having also failed to register their first points of the campaign. The Pirates are yet to find the back of the net, conceding 14 goals in just two games.

Neither of the two sides partook in the last international window. Gambia are the booked home side but the game takes place in Morocco, depriving them of home support. We expect a goalless draw.

Prediction: Gambia 0-0 Seychelles

Gambia vs Seychelles Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals