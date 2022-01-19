Gambia vs Tunisia prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 continues this week and will see Gambia and Tunisia face off at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium in their final group stage game on Thursday night.

Gambia are the lowest rated nation in their group according to FIFA rankings. They have, however, performed very impressively in the tournament so far. They beat Mauritania 1-0 in their opening game before holding Mali to a 1-1 draw in their second game.

Gambia sit at the top of their group with four points from two games. A point will be enough for the Scorpions to secure automatic qualification for the last 16 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Tunisians were among the favorites to win the continental showpiece at the beginning of the tournament. Although they did not remotely come close to that expectation in their extraordinary 1-0 loss to Mali in game one, they bounced back superbly in their second game. They beat Mauritania 4-0 and could easily have scored more.

Tunisia sit third in the group with three points and will be targeting back-to-back wins in the competition to see them advance into the knockout stages.

Gambia vs Tunisia Head-to-Head

There has been just one meeting between Gambia and Tunisia. The two sides faced off in an international friendly back in 2010 with Tunisia winning the game 2-1.

Both teams are in a race for qualification and will therefore be looking to pick up a win in what is set to be their first official meeting.

Gambia Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-L-L-W

Tunisia Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Gambia vs Tunisia Team News

Gambia

The Scorpions have no injured players ahead of their game against Tunisia later this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tunisia

Seifeddine Jaziri came off injured in his nation's last game and is expected to miss Thursday's game.

Injured: Seifeddine Jaziri

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Gambia vs Tunisia Predicted XI

Gambia Predicted XI (4-5-1): Modou Jobe (GK); Pa Modou, Omar Colley, James Gomez, Saidy Janko; Ablie Jallow, Sulayman Marreh, Ebou Adams, Ebrima Colley, Musa Barrow; Assan Ceesay

Tunisia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bachir Ben Said (GK); Hamza Mathlouthi, Bilel Ifa, Montassar Talbi, Ali Maaloul; Anis Ben Slimane, Ellyes Skhiri, Ghailene Chaalali; Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Wahbi Khazri, Youssef Msakni

Gambia vs Tunisia Prediction

Gambia have already outperformed the expectations of many at the African Cup of Nations. They are well on course to advance to the last 16 and could guarantee that with just a draw on Thursday.

Tunisia have dusted off the disappointments of their opening game and have kicked on with their title ambitions. They should pick up back-to-back wins on Thursday.

Prediction: Gambia 1-2 Tunisia

Edited by Ashwin