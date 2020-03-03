Gameweek 26 Review: This week in LaLiga

Real Madrid win El Clásico to go top of LaLiga Santander

Real Madrid and Barcelona went up against each other at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu and the home team took the three points, winning 2-0 through Vinícius and Mariano goals. That victory sees Real Madrid leapfrog Barça to go top of the table. They now hold a one-point advantage.

The remaining LaLiga calendar, in detail for Real Madrid and Barcelona

Once ElClásico has been played and, with the change of leader, it is now time to check LaLiga calendar to see the race to the title of both teams. Real Madrid have to play against Betis, Eibar, Valencia, Real Sociedad, Mallorca, Espanyol, Getafe, Athletic, Alavés, Granada, Villarreal and Leganés. Meanwhile, the Barcelona calendar shows Real Sociedad, Mallorca, Leganés, Sevilla, Athletic, Celta, Atlético, Villarreal, Espanyol, Valladolid, Osasuna and Alavés.

Getafe eliminate Ajax from the Europa League

After earning a 2-0 win over Ajax in the first leg of the Europa League last 32 tie, Getafe finished the job in Amsterdam. They lost 2-1 on the night to progress and this is a huge achievement for all those at the Spanish club, considering Ajax were Champions League semi-finalists last season.

Sevilla progress too, while Espanyol bow out

While Getafe were in the Netherlands, Sevilla and Espanyol had home Europa League matches last Thursday. Espanyol won 3-2 at home to Wolves, although that wasn’t enough to avoid their elimination after they’d lost the first leg 4-0. Sevilla, meanwhile, drew 0-0 at home against Cluj to progress on away goals after having drawn the first game in Romania 1-1. So, Getafe and Sevilla are into the next round and will face Inter and Roma respectively.

Tense Champions League action for Barcelona and Real Madrid

Ahead of El Clásico, both Barcelona and Real Madrid were in Champions League action last midweek. Barcelona went to Italy to take on Napoli and played out a 1-1 draw that means it’s all to play for in the second leg. Real Madrid, meanwhile, hosted Manchester City and lost 2-1 after scoring the opener. They’ll be targeting an epic comeback when they visit England for the second leg.

Injury disappointment for Koutris

Leonardo Koutris has suffered terrible luck. Just a few weeks after signing for RCD Mallorca and after just two appearances for the islanders, the Greek defender has suffered an ACL injury and is now set to miss the remainder of the season.

A Sunday lunchtime thriller

There was a five-goal thriller at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán as Sevilla hosted Osasuna. After going 2-0 up through goals from Youssef En-Nesyri and Lucas Ocampos and after seeing Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera sent off, it seemed like it would be a comfortable afternoon for Sevilla. Yet that wasn’t the case. The team from Navarre pulled level with an Aridane Hernández header and a Roberto Torres penalty. Unfortunately for the 10 men of Osasuna, there was still to be further drama as Sevilla netted a late winner as En-Nesyri struck again.

Ki Sung-yueng lands in Mallorca

RCD Mallorca have made a new signing to further strengthen their squad, bringing in Ki Sung-yueng on a free transfer. The midfielder has over 100 caps for South Korea and has previously spent time at Celtic and Swansea City. He’ll try to help RCD Mallorca to avoid relegation.

A street for Vicente Calderón

Vicente Calderón was a legendary president of Atlético Madrid, so much so that the club’s former stadium was named after him. That stadium is currently being demolished, but Vicente Calderón’s legacy lives on and he now has something else named after him. That’s because the local council in Torrelavega, his town of birth, have agreed to name a street in his honour.

Surgery for Maxi Gómez

Maxi Gómez requires surgery on a metatarsal issue. The Valencia forward is scheduled to have the operation in the coming days as he hopes to return to action as soon as possible.

The 29th round’s kick-off times

The kick-off times for the 29th round of the LaLiga Santander season have been released, with that weekend commencing on March 20, with Osasuna taking on Atlético Madrid at 21:00 CET. That weekend will also see Real Madrid host Valencia and Barcelona welcoming Leganés to the Camp Nou.