Gangwon FC vs Daegu FC Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21st 2025

Gangwon FC and Daegu FC go head-to-head in round 20 of the South Korean K League 1 on Saturday. Byung-Soo Kim’s men have failed to win their last eight visits to the Gangneung Stadium in the league and will head into the weekend looking to end this six-year run.

Gangwon failed to find their feet on Tuesday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Seoul after conceding a 72nd-minute equalizer at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Kyeong-Ho Jeong’s side have gone four back-to-back games without a win in the league, losing three and claiming one draw since a 1-0 victory over Gwangju on May 25.

Gangwon have picked up 22 points from their 19 K League 1 matches so far to sit 10th in the table, level on points with ninth-placed Jeju FC.

Meanwhile, Daegu needed an 83rd-minute strike from Edgar Silva to salvage a 1-1 draw against Pohang Steelers at the DGB Daegu Bank Park last time out.

With that result, Kim’s men have failed to taste victory in eight straight league games, losing five and picking up two draws since beating Jeju FC 3-1 in May.

Daegu have won just three of their 19 league matches so far while losing 12 and claiming four draws to collect 13 points and sit rock-bottom in the standings.

Gangwon FC vs Daegu FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 54 meetings between the sides, Daegu FC boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Gangwon FC have picked up 16 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Daegu are one of just two sides yet to taste victory away from home in the K League 1, having picked up two draws and lost seven of their nine matches so far.

Gangwon have failed to win their last five home games in the league, picking up just two points from the last 15 available since April’s 1-0 victory over Gwangju.

Gangwon FC vs Daegu FC Prediction

Gangwon FC and Daegu have endured a difficult campaign so far and will be looking to begin a turnaround this weekend.

Home advantage gives Gangwon a slight upper hand and we are backing them to come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Gangwon FC 2-1 Daegu FC

Gangwon FC vs Daegu FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gangwon to win

Tip 2: First to score - Gangwon (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Daegu)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last five meetings between the two teams)

