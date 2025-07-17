Gangwon vs Daejeon Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025 

Gangwon and Daejeon will battle for three points in a K1 League round 22 clash on Saturday (July 19th). The game will be played at Chuncheon Songam Stadium.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 away win over Daegu in the Korean Cup quarterfinal. They were ahead at the break thanks to Goo Bon-Cheul's 43rd-minute strike. Kim Gun-Hee doubled their lead three minutes into the second half while Cesinha halved the deficit just past the hour-mark.
Gangwon will shift their attention to the league scene where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 away win over Suwon FC.
Daejeon, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Jeju SK three weeks ago. They were reduced to 10 men when Vladislavs Gutkovskis was sent off but still went ahead through Jeong Jae-Hee's 79th-minute strike. Nam Tae-Hee equalized deep into injury time.
The stalemate left them in second spot in the standings, having garnered 35 points from 21 games. Gangwon are eighth with 28 points.
Gangwon vs Daejeon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Jeonbuk have 23 wins from the last 39 head-to-head games. Gangwon were victorious 12 times while four games ended in stalemates.
- Their most recent clash came in April 2024 when Daejeon claimed a 1-0 home win.
- Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.
- Five of the last seven head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Six of Gangwon's last seven games across competitions have produced three goals or more.
- Five of Daejeon's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends.
Gangwon vs Daejeon Prediction
Gangwon are unbeaten in their last four games, winning the last three on the bounce. They are fresh off securing their spot in the last four of the cup and will be looking to keep this run going.
Daejeon, for their part, are second but too far off table-toppers Jeonbuk. They are winless in their last five games, which has seen their title challenge derail. They have drawn each of their last four games on the bounce.
Four of the last six head-to-head games have ended in draws and this trend could continue in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Gangwon 1-1 Daejeon
Gangwon vs Daejeon Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals