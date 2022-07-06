Gangwon vs Gimcheon Sangmu prediction, preview, team news and more | K1 League 2022

Gimcheon Sangmu will pay a visit to Gangwon on Friday in a key K1 League outing.

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 win over Seongnam in their last outing. The win was their fifth of the season, and they sit ninth in the table. Gimcheon, meanwhile, sit a place behind their rivals on Friday and have picked up one less win than Gangwon. They are coming off a 4-0 win over Jeju.

Gangwon vs Gimcheon Sangmu Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other 22 times, with Gangwon holding a formidable edge with 13 wins, while Gimcheon have won just four. The other five games have ended in draws. Recent form also favours the hosts, who have picked up two wins in their last five.

Gangwon form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-L.

Gimcheon Sangmu form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-W.

Gangwon vs Gimcheon Sangmu Team News

Gangwon

The hosts have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of this fixture.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Gimcheon Sangmu

Defender Lee-Won Ji will miss the clash owing to a knee injury he picked up last month.

Injured: Lee-Won Ji.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Gangwon vs Gimcheon Sangmu Predicted XIs

Gangwon (4-2-3-1): Kim Young-Kwang (GK), Kim Dae-Yong, Hum Ki Kong, Sueng Ming, Ching Liu, Jung Suen-Yong, Kim Yon-Gung, Lee Ping, Lee Hung Wei, Kim Dong-Yun, Dino Islamovic.

Gimcheon Sangmu (4-3-3): Jeong-Hoon Kim (GK); Si Jun-Si, Yeon Je-Woon, Jang Sungwon; Gu-Sung Yun, Kyun Chang-Hoon, Hee-Seung Kim, An Yong-woo; Lee Keun-ho, Zeca, Jeong Chiin.

Gangwon vs Gimcheon Sangmu Prediction

The game is too close to call, given the similar recent form of the two teams. Both are struggling in the bottom half of the table, with just two points separating them.

Gangwon, though, will feel confident coming into this tie after winning their derby outing against Seongnam. However, they will have to show more consistency to build on that result.

Gimcheon, meanwhile, will hope to get some momentum back into their campaign. With just four wins in their opening 18 encounters, they are in need of points to move up the points table.

Historically, Gangwon have had an edge in this tie, and that is expected to continue when the two teams meet on Friday.

Prediction: Gangwon 2-1 Gimcheon Sangmu.

