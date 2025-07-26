Gangwon and Ulsan HD will battle for three points in a K League 1 matchday 24 clash on Sunday (July 27th). The game will be played at the Gangneung Stadium.

Ad

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 2-0 defeat they suffered away to Jeonbuk in midweek. Kim Jin-kyu broke the deadlock in the 39th minute while Andrea Compagno doubled his side's lead from the spot two minutes before the break. Kim Dae-woo was sent off for Gangwon in first half injury time.

Ulsan, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Daejeon. They went ahead through Erick Farias' 43rd-minute strike while Lee Myung-jae equalized in the 45th minute to ensure the game was level at the break. Halftime substitute Kim Jun-Beom scored the match-winner deep into injury time.

Ad

Trending

The loss left them in seventh spot in the standings, having garnered 30 points from 22 games. Gangwon are ninth on 29 points.

Gangwon vs Ulsan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ulsan have 31 wins from the last 42 head-to-head games. Gangwon were victorious five times while six games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash when May 2025 when both sides cancel each other out in a 1-1 draw.

Six of Gangwon's last eight games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Ulsan are winless in their last nine competitive games, losing seven games in this sequence.

Four of Gangwon's last five competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Five of Ulsan's last six games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Ad

Gangwon vs Ulsan Prediction

Gangwon's loss to Jeonbuk brought their five-game unbeaten run to an end. They will be aiming to get back to winning ways but have won just one of their last five games in front of their fans (two losses).

Ulsan are three-time defending K League 1 champions and were the favorites to lift a fourth title on the bounce. However, things have not gone to plan and they are closer to the relegation zone than they are to runaway league leaders Jeonbuk.

Ad

Just one point separates the two sides on the table. Backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Gangwon 1-1 Ulsan

Gangwon vs Ulsan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More