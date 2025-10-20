Gangwon vs Vissel Kobe Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2025

Gangwon will host Vissel Kobe at the Chuncheon Songam Sports Town on Wednesday in the third round of their 2025-26 AFC Champions League Elite campaign. The home side have struggled for results in their domestic duties of late and will hope they can find better luck elsewhere this week.
They kicked off their continental campaign with a 2-1 comeback win over Shanghai Shenhua last month, finding themselves a goal down at the break before second-half strikes from Chul Hong and Bon-cheol Ku saw the South Korean side secure all three points. However, they suffered defeat in their second game, losing 1-0 to Chengdu Rongcheng in an overall dull affair on the road.
Vissel Kobe, meanwhile, picked up a brilliant 3-0 away victory over Shanghai Port in their tournament opener in September, scoring all three goals before halftime. They then picked up a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 win over Australian side Melbourne City in game two, with Koya Yuruki scoring the game-winner in the 94th minute.
The visitors sit atop the Eastern division with six points and will be looking to make it three wins from three when they play on Wednesday.
Gangwon vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Gangwon and Vissel Kobe.
- The visitors have had 10 competitive meetings against South Korean opponents, winning five of those games and losing the other five.
- Of the 24 teams participating in the AFC Champions League Elite this season, Vissel Kobe are the only side yet to concede a goal after the opening two rounds.
- Gangwon have managed just one clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.
Gangwon vs Vissel Kobe Prediction
Gangwon are on a run of back-to-back draws and are without a win in their last five games across all competitions. They have, however, picked up three wins and two draws from their last five games at the Chuncheon Songam Sports Town and will rely heavily on their home advantage this week.
Ushi are winless in their last two matches after winning their previous four on the bounce. They are, however, the stronger side ahead of Wednesday's game and should win this one.
Prediction: Gangwon 0-2 Vissel Kobe
Gangwon vs Vissel Kobe Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Vissel Kobe to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last 10 matches)