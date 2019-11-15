Gareth Bale feels playing for Wales is 'more exciting' than Real Madrid

Parth Athale FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 Nov 2019, 21:28 IST SHARE

Bale will hope to make his return on Saturday.

On international duty with Wales, Gareth Bale has admitted that it is more exciting to play for his country than his club Real Madrid. Bale has been in choppy waters regarding his relationship with the Real Madrid fans and these comments won't help him at all with that.

Speaking to reporters, Bale said,

"I definitely have more excitement playing for Wales. I’ve been with most of the older players since we were in the under-17s. It’s like playing with your mates down the park on a Sunday."

“I’ve tried to get back [to speed] as quick as I can. If there had been a Real Madrid game this week I would’ve been fit and training to play. If I’m fit, no matter where I am, I’m going to try to play, whether it be for Wales or Real Madrid. For me it was a no-brainer: if I’m fit to play then I’ll give it my all.”

Bale suffered a calf injury last month, which has prevented him from training with the Real Madrid squad. His last appearance for club or country came in Wales' 1-1 draw against Croatia in which he scored. Now fit, he will hope to help his country's chances against Azerbaijan on Saturday in their UEFA Euro 2020 Group E qualifier.