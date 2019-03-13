×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Gareth Bale is finished at Real Madrid

Matthew Charnell-Kear
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
253   //    13 Mar 2019, 04:15 IST

Gareth Bale's time is up at Santiago Bernabeu
Gareth Bale's time is up at Santiago Bernabeu

The reappointment of Zinedine Zidane is the final nail in the coffin for Gareth Bale's Real Madrid career. The pair's previous relationship had deteriorated to the point they were no longer speaking. Bale spoke publicly about potentially leaving in the summer, even revealing that Zidane didn't speak to him after he scored the winner in the Champions League final. However, it was Zidane that left and not Bale.

Now Zidane is back and Bale's form has dropped even further. The Welshman has scored a mere 7 goals in La Liga this season, his joint worst tally since he switched to the club. This has come as a bit of a surprise as many thought he would actually score more after Ronaldo left but he has failed to establish himself as Madrid's focal point in attack.

In fact, he hasn't even been a nailed-on starter, often falling behind Lucas Vázquez and 18-year-old Vinícius Júnior. He may have even been quite lucky with the amount of game time he has received, with Marco Asensio out a lot with injuries and Isco being exiled by the previous manager, Santiago Solari. Both Asensio and Isco featured regularly under Zidane last season.

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

Bale's problems aren't just confined to the pitch, however, and it's hard not to feel he is at least partially the architect of his own problems. Marcelo recently revealed that Bale still doesn't speak Spanish, after nearly 5 years in Madrid, saying

"now I have no one by my side, I have Bale on the other side, but Bale does not speak, he only speaks English, we speak with gestures and say "
"hi, hello and good wine."

It also seems the attacker is largely an outsider in the Madrid dressing room. Courtois recently revealed he's called "the golfer" by the other Madrid players, due to the fact he only plays golf and doesn't go out with the other Los Blancos players. The goalkeeper even went on to reveal how Bale didn't attend a meal with the other players due to going to bed earlier than the rest of the squad.

Bale has never had a particularly good relationship with Madrid fans, often being booed, but this has now become a regular thing. He was booed in the 1-0 loss to Barcelona when he was subbed off after an hour. He was then booed again in the 4-1 loss to Ajax. This prompted his agent to go on a rant saying:

Advertisement
"they should be ashamed of themselves. Those fans should be kissing his feet.,"
"Gareth deserves the greatest of respect. The way Real fans have treated him, is nothing short of a disgrace,"

In summary, Bale doesn't have the trust of Zidane, has never really adapted to life in Spain, and has few friends in the Madrid dressing room. He has a fractious relationship with Madrid fans, at best, and with it now being reported that Zidane will have a large amount of control over major decisions as part of the terms of his re-signing, the Welshman is even more likely to depart.

Bale's Real Madrid career is simply getting over and the earlier, the better it would be for him to pack his bags and quit the Santiago Bernabeu.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Isco Zinedine Zidane Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
Matthew Charnell-Kear
CONTRIBUTOR
Interested in most European football. Twitter: MCshizzzle
5 Players Who Can Replace Gareth Bale At Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Courtois was out of order to criticise Bale: Real Madrid goalkeeper slammed for Gareth Bale criticism
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Comparing Gareth Bale to Cristiano Ronaldo is unfair, says a former Spurs midfielder
RELATED STORY
3 Galactico replacements for Gareth Bale at Real Madrid 
RELATED STORY
Is Gareth Bale capable enough to replace Cristiano Ronaldo as Real Madrid's talisman?
RELATED STORY
3 Real Madrid players who should move to the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Reports: Gareth Bale refused to apologise to Real Madrid teammates
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid superstar reveals he is going to Barcelona, Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid only on ONE condition and more: Transfer Roundup, 27 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United or Tottenham could be better for Gareth Bale, says former Real Madrid star
RELATED STORY
Gareth Bale: The underappreciated genius
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 28
16 Mar REA LEV 01:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Levante
16 Mar HUE DEP 05:30 PM Huesca vs Deportivo Alavés
16 Mar REA CEL 08:45 PM Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
16 Mar ATH ATL 11:00 PM Athletic Club vs Atlético Madrid
17 Mar LEG GIR 01:15 AM Leganés vs Girona
17 Mar EIB REA 04:30 PM Eibar vs Real Valladolid
17 Mar ESP SEV 08:45 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
17 Mar VAL GET 11:00 PM Valencia vs Getafe
17 Mar VIL RAY 11:00 PM Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano
18 Mar REA BAR 01:15 AM Real Betis vs Barcelona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us