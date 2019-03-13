Gareth Bale is finished at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale's time is up at Santiago Bernabeu

The reappointment of Zinedine Zidane is the final nail in the coffin for Gareth Bale's Real Madrid career. The pair's previous relationship had deteriorated to the point they were no longer speaking. Bale spoke publicly about potentially leaving in the summer, even revealing that Zidane didn't speak to him after he scored the winner in the Champions League final. However, it was Zidane that left and not Bale.

Now Zidane is back and Bale's form has dropped even further. The Welshman has scored a mere 7 goals in La Liga this season, his joint worst tally since he switched to the club. This has come as a bit of a surprise as many thought he would actually score more after Ronaldo left but he has failed to establish himself as Madrid's focal point in attack.

In fact, he hasn't even been a nailed-on starter, often falling behind Lucas Vázquez and 18-year-old Vinícius Júnior. He may have even been quite lucky with the amount of game time he has received, with Marco Asensio out a lot with injuries and Isco being exiled by the previous manager, Santiago Solari. Both Asensio and Isco featured regularly under Zidane last season.

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

Bale's problems aren't just confined to the pitch, however, and it's hard not to feel he is at least partially the architect of his own problems. Marcelo recently revealed that Bale still doesn't speak Spanish, after nearly 5 years in Madrid, saying:

"now I have no one by my side, I have Bale on the other side, but Bale does not speak, he only speaks English, we speak with gestures and say "

"hi, hello and good wine."

It also seems the attacker is largely an outsider in the Madrid dressing room. Courtois recently revealed he's called "the golfer" by the other Madrid players, due to the fact he only plays golf and doesn't go out with the other Los Blancos players. The goalkeeper even went on to reveal how Bale didn't attend a meal with the other players due to going to bed earlier than the rest of the squad.

Bale has never had a particularly good relationship with Madrid fans, often being booed, but this has now become a regular thing. He was booed in the 1-0 loss to Barcelona when he was subbed off after an hour. He was then booed again in the 4-1 loss to Ajax. This prompted his agent to go on a rant saying:

"they should be ashamed of themselves. Those fans should be kissing his feet.,"

"Gareth deserves the greatest of respect. The way Real fans have treated him, is nothing short of a disgrace,"

In summary, Bale doesn't have the trust of Zidane, has never really adapted to life in Spain, and has few friends in the Madrid dressing room. He has a fractious relationship with Madrid fans, at best, and with it now being reported that Zidane will have a large amount of control over major decisions as part of the terms of his re-signing, the Welshman is even more likely to depart.

Bale's Real Madrid career is simply getting over and the earlier, the better it would be for him to pack his bags and quit the Santiago Bernabeu.

