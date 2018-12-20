×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Gareth Bale joins Messi, Ronaldo in elite record-holding group as Real Madrid reaches finals

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
70   //    20 Dec 2018, 09:24 IST

Kashima Antlers v Real Madrid CF - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018
Kashima Antlers v Real Madrid CF - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018

What's the story?

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has joined an elite group of record-holders, including the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, after his goal-scoring exploits in Real Madrid's Club World Cup clash against AFC Champions League winners Kashima Antlers.

In case you didn't know...

The reigning European Champions locked horns with the Antlers in a game that saw the Los Blancos side secure a 3-1 win to seal their place in the Club World Cup final.

Bale shone in the game, delivering all three goals for his side. Real boss Santiago Solari was left impressed with the Welshman, saying (via Marca), "Bale did everything, he tore them up. The goals, the movement, the performance all over the field."

"He has shown who he is and what he is capable of doing with his performance. We are very happy for him and we hope that he'll do it in the next game."

"Now we can head into the game on Saturday trying to repeat this performance and although we try to help the players, it is they who are responsible and capable of giving great joy to us."

"That's one of the most important things in football and although we know he will not score three goals in each game, we hope that he will repeat this performance."

The heart of the matter

With the hat-trick, Bale becomes only the third player to score in three different editions of the Club World Cup, joining Barcelona star Lionel Messi and Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo in the small, elite group.

The Welshman had previously scored in the 2014 and 2017 editions of the competition.

Advertisement

Ronaldo found the net thrice in the competition: once for Manchester United in 2008, and twice for Real Madrid in 2016 and 2017. Messi, on the other hand, scored for Barcelona in 2009, 2011 and 2015.

Bale also swooped in another record during the game, becoming only the third player to have scored a hat-trick in the competition, behind Ronaldo and Luis Suarez.

What's next?

The win fires Real Madrid to the final of the competition where they will face Abu Dhabi-based club Al-Ain.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
FIFA Club World Cup Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Kashima Antlers 1-3 Real Madrid: Talking Points and...
RELATED STORY
Kashima Antlers 1-3 Real Madrid: Real Madrid player...
RELATED STORY
FIFA Club World Cup finals: 5 memorable moments
RELATED STORY
Is Gareth Bale capable enough to replace Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Bale matches Ronaldo, Messi with Club World Cup hat-trick
RELATED STORY
Gareth Bale Could Anger Cristiano Ronaldo With Remarks...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: The aftershocks of Cristiano Ronaldo's...
RELATED STORY
Can Gareth Bale carry Real Madrid to a 4th consecutive...
RELATED STORY
Are Real Madrid Performing Better without Cristiano Ronaldo?
RELATED STORY
Thibaut Courtois and Gareth Bale barely save Madrid from...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us