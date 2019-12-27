Gareth Bale offered for Pogba, Richarlison & Zaha to join Red Devils in January and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 27th December 2019

Shashi Choudhary FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 IST SHARE

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup. Here are the top Man United transfer stories making the headlines today!

Real Madrid ready to part ways with Bale to sign Pogba

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Manchester United are playing hardball with Real Madrid over Paul Pogba's transfer. According to today's Daily Star, United have knocked down a possible swap deal involving James Rodriguez.

Real Madrid have been asked to include either Vincius Jr or Gareth Bale if they are serious about signing Pogba this season. According to reports, Real Madrid are now ready to part ways with Bale and ensure Zinedine Zidane gets his long-term target Paul Pogba.

Bale and Zidane have never been too fond of each other and the Welsh winger is keen to seek a move away from Santiago Bernabeu. Tottenham are also interested in bringing back their former star but may be priced out of any eventual deal.

Richarlison is on Man United's shortlist this January

Everton FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

Everton forward Richarlison is on Ole Gunner Solskjaer's 3-man shortlist to bolster his attacking options in January, reports Daily Mirror.

It is believed that Richarlison along with Erling Haaland and Lyon's Moussa Dembele are being seen as potential signings for Manchester United as Solskjaer is keen to ease the goal-scoring burden on Marcus Rashford.

Former Everton manager Marco Silva had acknowledged Man United's interest in signing Richarlison but with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm now, it will be interesting to see if the Toffees allow their best goal-scorer to join a rival Premier League team.

Man United still keen on signing Wilfried Zaha

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

According to reports from Daily Mirror, Manchester United are considering the possibilities of signing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha was rumoured to be a summer target for Ole Gunner Solksjaer but the Man United manager opted against signing the former Red Devils star.

However, having seen the lack of options in the wide areas Solskjaer has sanctioned a move for Zaha and has told Ed Woodward to complete the deal in time to ensure United enjoy a good second half of the season.

Real reason why Man United did not sign Bruno Fernandes

Sporting CP v Empoli FC - Pre-Season Friendly

Manchester United fans were left stunned by their club's decision to sign the attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes last summer.

The Sporting Lisbon playmaker was involved in more than 50 goals last season and was seen as the ideal player to improve the current Man United side.

However, according to a report from Evening Standard, Man United manager, Ole Gunner Solskjaer wanted to sign either Sean Longstaff (Newcastle) or Idris Gueye (Then Everton) and asked the club to not push for Bruno Fernandes.

As things stand, Bruno has started the 2019-20 season on high, scoring 11 and assisting 10 goals in just 18 appearances this season while Man United are stuck with Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira who are finding very hard to provide Solskajer with any attacking impetus.