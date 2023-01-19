Gareth Bale retires: Ranking all his goals in finals for Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale announced his retirement on January 9, 2023, in what some may consider a surprising move.

Bale made over 200 appearances each for Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur. The most expensive player in the world at one point, many considered him to be only behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the two behemoths of modern football.

Bale had a habit of bagging crucial goals, as evidenced by the fact that he scored five goals in four finals for Real Madrid. While his legacy with Los Blancos may be a point of contention given his final years at the club, there’s no doubting his importance to the team at the peak of his powers.

This article will aim to (subjectively) rank the five goals Gareth Bale scored for Real Madrid in the finals of various tournaments.

#5 2014 UEFA Champions League Final vs Atletico Madrid

Gareth Bale effectively sealed victory for Real Madrid in the 2014 UEFA Champions League final

In a match most remembered for Sergio Ramos’ legendary 92:48 equalizer, it was Gareth Bale’s goal in the 20th minute of extra-time that gave Real Madrid the lead.

Angel Di Maria blitzed through a tired Atletico Madrid defense from the left flank and took a low shot that went up after deflecting off a sliding Thibaut Courtois. Bale was present at the far post to promptly jump and head the ball into an empty net in the 110th minute.

Toby Alderweireld, the nearest defender, posed no real threat as the Welshman scored to put Real Madrid ahead.

While it wasn’t quite a tap-in, Gareth Bale did not have any major obstacles in his way, which is why this goal is ranked fifth.

#4 2018 UEFA Champions League Final vs Liverpool (Second goal)

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

The 2018 UEFA Champions League final marked one of Gareth Bale’s most iconic performances in a Real Madrid shirt. After coming on around the hour mark, the winger scored two goals to give his side a 3-1 win.

The second goal came in the 82nd minute. Having received the ball from Marcelo, Bale was given space and time by the Liverpool defense to consider taking a long shot from the right flank. He wasted no time and shaped up to unleash a shot from 40 yards out with his magical left foot.

The shot was struck with great power and technique but was headed straight at Loris Karius in goal. The German goalkeeper, however, failed to hold on to the ball and it went through his hands and into the goal.

While the shot from Gareth Bale was great and audacious, it was still pretty much straight at Karius. Any other top keeper would have caught and secured the ball nine out of ten times. That ranks this goal fourth.

#3 2014 FIFA Club World Cup Final vs San Lorenzo

Real Madrid comfortably won 2-0 against Argentine side San Lorenzo in the 2014 FIFA Club World Cup. Gareth Bale scored the second goal in the 51st minute.

Standing just inside the box on the right side, Bale received a great pass from Isco which took out two defenders and gave the winger ample space. He took a smart touch on receiving the pass and made a quick turn to face the goal.

Before goalkeeper Sebastian Torrico could fully charge ahead, the Welshman quickly took a deft but calculated shot with his left foot at the keeper. A sliding/diving Torrico could only attempt awkwardly to stop the ball as it slid under his torso and rolled into the goal with a deflection.

The quick feet, swift turn, and presence of mind shown by Gareth Bale to take a shot from a difficult angle before a defender could come in to block or the keeper could charge puts this goal third.

#2 2018 UEFA Champions League Final vs Liverpool (First goal)

Gareth Bale's splendid bicycle kick put Real Madrid ahead against Liverpool in the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final

Two minutes after coming on, Gareth Bale scored one of the greatest goals ever in a UEFA Champions League final to give Real Madrid a 2-1 lead in the 63rd minute.

Beating Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane with some nifty footwork, Marcelo put in an average-looking cross from the left flank. Bale, however, was present to break from the cordon of three defenders (who were more focused on Cristiano Ronaldo) and provide a brilliant finish.

Almost as if he foresaw how the pass from Marcelo would come in, the Welshman executed a wonderful bicycle kick in a flash.

The contact of the ball and his left foot was perfect as the ball nestled in the net after traveling in an almost parabolic motion. Karius could do nothing but make a vague, half-hearted dive in the general direction of the shot, which was well out of his reach.

#1 2014 Copa del Rey Final vs Barcelona

Gareth Bale scored one of the most iconic goals of all time in the 2014 Copa del Rey final against Barcelona

This was the most iconic goal of Gareth Bale’s career. It is so legendary that fans can identify the goal by simply looking at a line drawn on the pitch. No words can aptly describe the goal, but we will try our best here.

With the score tied at 1-1 and extra-time looming, Real Madrid initiated a counter-attack in the 85th minute and the ball fell to Fabio Coentrao. The left-back skillfully beat two Barcelona players before taking another out with his pass to Bale, who was near the halfway line in Madrid’s half.

The Welshman, playing left-wing because Cristiano Ronaldo was out injured, took a heavy touch which sent the ball close to the Barcelona box. What followed next was perhaps one of the most iconic runs in recent football history.

He sprinted for the ball and was challenged by Marc Bartra, but Bale went past the hapless defender with some searing pace. He even went out of the playing area during his sprint, but returned and Bartra simply could not keep up.

The winger then got to the ball and ran into the Blaugrana box. The Spanish defender attempted a couple of meek pushes but Bale shrugged them off to put the ball past Jose Manuel Pinto in goal.

When Gareth Bale destroyed Marc Bartra 🥶



When Gareth Bale destroyed Marc Bartra 🥶https://t.co/ELptAVFi4C

He not only scored the winner that day, but grabbed a goal that would never be forgotten not just by Real Madrid fans, but by every follower of the beautiful game. It’s an undisputed No. 1 on this list, and probably Gareth Bale’s career.

